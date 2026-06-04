Texas Longhorns Baseball Fans Might Not Love These Two Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks fly south for the Austin Super Regional vs. the Texas Longhorns. Which Ducks players could the Texas fan base "love to hate"?

It's the first-ever matchup between these two programs and the stakes are high. Whichever team wins two-of-three at Disch-Falk Field will punch their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Capacity is 7,211 at Disch-Falk Field and the Ducks are expecting a rowdy night environment in Austin. It will be one of the most visible Super Regionals of the weekend and a great chance for coach Mark Wasikowski and his team thrive with the college baseball world watching. The Ducks have embraced challenges this season and the tough path doesn't get any easier in Texas.

Top Ducks Players That May Frustrate Longhorns Fans

This is a tough question to answer because this Oregon team is not built around one mega star. The Ducks have proven they can win in a multitude of ways, adapting to the game and snagging victories with thanks to their small ball, power, defense, pitching, or even a combo of all.

For the same reasons that the Ducks fan base loves Oregon pitcher Will Sanford, could be why he'd frustrate Texas.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off arguably his best performance yet of the season, Sanford struck out a career-high 14 batters in the Ducks' win over Washington State in the Eugene Regional.

Sanford is electric and he also has infection energy - often smiling, celebrating and pumping up his team. While Sanford's confidence and swagger are great things for Oregon... Texas fans might not love it.

"I honestly just think it's really fun to play in those big environments," Sanford said on Tuesday. "Even the one in Nebraska, I thought it was great even though there's (close to) 13,000 fans against you. I think it just makes it more fun, and you should enjoy it."

Oregon’s Dominic Hellman, right, celebrates his three RPI home run with teammate Drew Smith, left, during the second inning of their baseball game against George Mason Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another Oregon player to watch is senior third baseman Drew Smith. If this Oregon team had a yearbook, Smith could win "Mr. Clutch." He leads the team with 61 RBIs and continually shows up in the biggest moments. His veteran presence is a big deal and so is his performances at the plate: he holds the modern-era program record with a 20-game hitting streak.

After the Ducks won the Eugene Regional and played their last game at PK Park, Smith reflected on his four-year journey while making it clear that he "doesn't plan on it ending anytime soon."

Areas Of Strength To Maximize To Pull Off Texas Upset

The Ducks are a hungry group, that is not applying pressure to the moment. Their calm attitude will be key to maintain with their postseason dreams on the line.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford (28) throws a pitch during the game against Oregon State on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | Abigail Dollins/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You either have 'it,' or you don’t," Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. "And what we're finding through all of these pressure-type moments is the players that we've got, a lot of them right now on our roster seem like they can handle the environments."

Entering the Austin Super Regional, Oregon's pitching staff has never been hotter.

Oregon’s pitching defined their 3-0 sweep in the Eugene Regional. Oregon sophomore right-handed pitcher Will Sanford was named the MVP for the Eugene Regional and named to the All-Tournament Team.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the field after the win over Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In three wins in the Eugene Regional, the Ducks allowed just four runs. The Oregon starters combined to throw 16 ⅔ innings over the weekend and only allowed one run.

The Ducks have been solid all season on the mound, Oregon is second in the nation in shutouts (9) and third in hits allowed per nine innings (7.06).

The Ducks have often been able to rely on their big bats, something that will be tested vs. Texas' excellent pitching staff. Oregon set a new program record for home runs in 2025 and there is

a chance the Ducks can do it again in 2026. The Ducks have hit 104 home runs this season and need 11 more to reach the record of 115 home runs hit last season.

Oregon has power throughout its lineup but also can manufacture runs and win lower-scoring games.

The Oregon Duck baseball team stands for the Star Spangled Banner before their game against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Longhorns are battling in prime time. This is notable for an Oregon baseball program that was reinstated in 2009 and is looking to build on a new reputation as one of the best programs in college baseball.

Saturday, June 6: 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN



Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN



Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary

Oregon is one of 16 teams left fighting for a chance to reach Omaha, a feat the Ducks program hasn't achieved since 1954. The Ducks are two wins away from the CWS.

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