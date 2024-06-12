Ducks Digest

The Oregon Ducks track and field programs excelled throughout the season and at the 2024 NCAA outdoor track and field championships. The championships were held at the notorious Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon June 5th-8th.

Jun 8, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Ella Clayton takes the handoff from Shana Grebo on the second leg of the Oregon Ducks women's 4 x 400m relay during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE - Last week, the nation's best and most prominent collegiate track athletes gathered in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. This was the 15th time the outdoor championships were held in Oregon and the first time since 2022.  

The Oregon Ducks demonstrated their unwavering dedication and hard work throughout the championships. The women of Oregon finished fourth at the NCAA Championships Saturday afternoon. The Oregon track program, both men and women, showcased its exceptional skills, earning 24 All-America Honors.   

Jun 8, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Jaida Ross of Oregon places 14th in the women's discus at 180-5 (54.99m) during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Oregon women finished the meet with 40.5 points, ranking fourth overall in the nation. Jadyn Mays and Klaudia Kazimierska drastically boosted Oregon's performance, earning bronze at 200 and 1500 meters. Jaida Ross displayed her prominence, earning first place in the women's shot put.   

Oregon's 4x400 relay team, featuring Ella Clayton, Shana Grebo, Shaniya Hall, and Katriina Wright, soared to a new season best of 3:25.82, placing seventh at the NCAA Championships. This impressive performance beat their previous best time of 3:27.34 set at the Pac-12 Championships by one and a half seconds. Their new time earned them third place in the program's all-time rankings for the event and marks the fastest Oregon 4x400 relay since 2017.  

Oregon’s Jadyn Mays finishes third in the women’s 200 meters on day four of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
"Running at home for NCAA's for the first time was exhilarating. There was no better time/place than to run my fastest splits, 51.7 in the prelims and 51.3 in the final! Love my team so much, and I'm grateful for all of you."  

Katriina Wright via Instagram

Grebo also saw success in an individual event, capping off a remarkable season with another school record. In her first individual NCAA final, she tore down the 400-meter hurdles in 55.30 seconds, almost a full second faster than her previous school record. This impressive performance secured her a sixth-place finish and three valuable points for the team.  

Oregon’s Klaudia Kazimierska celebrates a third place finish in the women’s 1,500 meters on day four of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The Oregon track and field program's success throughout the season earned 18 different Ducks All-America Honors: 

First Team 
Ella Clayton – 4x100m, 4x400m 
Elliott Cook – 1500m 
Shana Grebo – 400H, 4x400m 
Shaniya Hall – 4x100m, 4x400m 
Lily Jones – 4x100m 
Klaudia Kazimierska – 1500m 
Jadyn Mays – 100m, 200m, 4x100m 
Shelby Moran – hammer 
Rafael Raap – decathlon 
Jaida Ross – shot put 
Cheyla Scott – high jump 
Annika Williams – heptathlon 
Katriina Wright – 4x400m 
 
Second Team 
Silan Ayyildiz – 1500m 
Taylor Chocek – heptathlon 
Katie Clute – 3,000m steeplechase 
Rheinhardt Harrison – 1500m 
PJ Ize-Iyamu – 100m 
Jaida Ross – discus 

Oregon’s Shana Grebo competes in the women’s 400 meter hurdles on day two of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
The Oregon Ducks' performance at the NCAA Championships solidified their place as a powerhouse in the world collegiate track and field. The relentless talent dedication and determination shown by Oregon’s track and field stars promises a bright future for the Ducks. 

