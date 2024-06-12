Oregon Ducks Excel At NCAA Outdoor Track And Field Championships
EUGENE - Last week, the nation's best and most prominent collegiate track athletes gathered in Eugene, Oregon, for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. This was the 15th time the outdoor championships were held in Oregon and the first time since 2022.
The Oregon Ducks demonstrated their unwavering dedication and hard work throughout the championships. The women of Oregon finished fourth at the NCAA Championships Saturday afternoon. The Oregon track program, both men and women, showcased its exceptional skills, earning 24 All-America Honors.
The Oregon women finished the meet with 40.5 points, ranking fourth overall in the nation. Jadyn Mays and Klaudia Kazimierska drastically boosted Oregon's performance, earning bronze at 200 and 1500 meters. Jaida Ross displayed her prominence, earning first place in the women's shot put.
Oregon's 4x400 relay team, featuring Ella Clayton, Shana Grebo, Shaniya Hall, and Katriina Wright, soared to a new season best of 3:25.82, placing seventh at the NCAA Championships. This impressive performance beat their previous best time of 3:27.34 set at the Pac-12 Championships by one and a half seconds. Their new time earned them third place in the program's all-time rankings for the event and marks the fastest Oregon 4x400 relay since 2017.
"Running at home for NCAA's for the first time was exhilarating. There was no better time/place than to run my fastest splits, 51.7 in the prelims and 51.3 in the final! Love my team so much, and I'm grateful for all of you."- Katriina Wright via Instagram
Grebo also saw success in an individual event, capping off a remarkable season with another school record. In her first individual NCAA final, she tore down the 400-meter hurdles in 55.30 seconds, almost a full second faster than her previous school record. This impressive performance secured her a sixth-place finish and three valuable points for the team.
The Oregon track and field program's success throughout the season earned 18 different Ducks All-America Honors:
First Team
Ella Clayton – 4x100m, 4x400m
Elliott Cook – 1500m
Shana Grebo – 400H, 4x400m
Shaniya Hall – 4x100m, 4x400m
Lily Jones – 4x100m
Klaudia Kazimierska – 1500m
Jadyn Mays – 100m, 200m, 4x100m
Shelby Moran – hammer
Rafael Raap – decathlon
Jaida Ross – shot put
Cheyla Scott – high jump
Annika Williams – heptathlon
Katriina Wright – 4x400m
Second Team
Silan Ayyildiz – 1500m
Taylor Chocek – heptathlon
Katie Clute – 3,000m steeplechase
Rheinhardt Harrison – 1500m
PJ Ize-Iyamu – 100m
Jaida Ross – discus
The Oregon Ducks' performance at the NCAA Championships solidified their place as a powerhouse in the world collegiate track and field. The relentless talent dedication and determination shown by Oregon’s track and field stars promises a bright future for the Ducks.