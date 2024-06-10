LIVE UPDATES: Oregon Ducks Lead Texas A&M After Three-Straight Home Runs
In an exciting first inning, the Oregon Ducks baseball team showed they are in win-or-go home mode in game two of the College Station Super Regional. The sun is beating down in Texas at 92 degrees, even with the late game. The Ducks are leading the Aggies, 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Ducks dropped game one to Texas A&M Aggies, 10-6 on Saturday. That means UO will need to win Sunday and Monday to take the best-of-three series and advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
LIVE SCORING UPDATES BELOW
Inning 1: Oregon 4, Texas A&M Aggies 1
TOP: The Aggies came out swinging: Appel singled to center, stole second base. Schott singled to center to bring in Appel.
BOTTOM: The Ducks respond. Hellman singled to left. Oregon hits back-to-back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the first inning to being the score to 4-1. Meggers, Smith, Aroz each smacked a hom run.
Inning 2: Oregon 5, Texas A&M 1
BOTTOM: Oregon tacks on another run: Boettcher singled to left and then stole home in an exciting pickle with Neville between first and second base.
Inning 3: Oregon 7, Texas A&M 2
TOP: Aggies score their second run of the game with a Chesnut walk and then Lavaiolette singled to center to bring him in.
BOTTOM: Oregon gets a cheapie as Drew Smith takes third on a sacrifice fly from Jacob Walsh. Smith then scores on an errant throw attempting to pick him off. A couple batters later, Carter Garate knocked an RBI single, bringing in Anson Aroz.
Inning 4: Oregon 7, Texas A&M 4
TOP: The Aggies battle back to score two runs and the crowd is a factor. Schott singled to right, Burton walked. Schott advanced to third on a fly ball to right field by Sorrell. Camarillo hit Schott in with a single to center field. Kent grounded out to short stop but Burton scores.
Inning 5: Oregon 7, Texas A&M 4
Inning 6: Oregon 7, Texas A&M 4
In his seven seasons as Oregon baseball head coach, Mark Wasikowski has turned Oregon’s program around quickly, leading the Ducks into the NCAA Tournament for an impressive four-seasons straight.
The Ducks and Aggies are playing in one of the most hostile college baseball environments in the country at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park against the Aggies. Texas A&M baseball fans are notoriously passionate, earning the nickname RAggies for “ragging on” opponents.
"We're going into their house and it's going to be a competitive environment, which is always great," Boettcher told Oregon SI's Bri Amaranthus. "It’s probably the next closest thing to go out on the football field. They'll probably have like 10,000 people at the game. So I'm really excited for the energy. No matter what it looks like, just trying to grit wins out, we've got a good chance."