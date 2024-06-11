Oregon's Relationship With Phil Knight, Nike "Rooted in Substance" Documentary
Oregon is engineered for excellence. When you think about the rise of Oregon Duck football program and the national brand that they have become over the last couple of decades, your mind immediately goes to thinking about Phil Knight and Nike.
"Uncle Phil" has been a monumental figure for the university. His investment in the program is a massive reason why the Oregon athletic department has become what it is today and kept the Ducks at the forefront of change. New stories about the relationship between Oregon and Nike are now about to be told on a deeper level.
A new trailer for “Rooted in Substance,” a documentary that details how Phil Knight's Nike helped grow the Oregon football program, was recently posted on the Oregon football Instagram account. With the Ducks heading over from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference, the timing couldn't be more perfect as fans in the Midwest and East parts of the country might be unfamiliar of the history.
"You always see Nike and Oregon tied together. It began with a player and his coach," said Oregon coach Dan Lanning on the preview.
"I've often said, if there is no Bill Bowerman, there is no me," said Phil Knight on the preview.
You can take a look into the historic connection between Nike and Oregon through this documentary when it comes out on June 25th.
"Anytime you want to be successful, you have to have the courage to fail. You have to be unafraid."- Phil Knight, "Rooted In Substance"
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
