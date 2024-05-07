Oregon Football Mic'd Up: WATCH: Tez Johnson During Ducks Spring Football Game
A mic'd up video from Oregon's spring football game offers an entertaining glimpse into the team's dynamic energy and talent, providing a sneak peek into the Ducks' potential for the upcoming season.
Tez Johnson is featured in the video, showcasing his infectious enthusiasm and leadership skills as he motivates his teammates and celebrates their achievements. Johnson's energy is palpable, as he can be heard urging his teammates to "let's go" and "keep fighting" throughout the game.
Very notable, the losers of the spring game had to eat "beanies and weenies,” while the winners got steak and lobster.
Dillon Gabriel demonstrates his poise and focus under pressure, throwing for 163 yards and two touchdowns. The game involved impressive defensive line performance, led by sophomores Ben Roberts and Teitum Tuioti, as they effectively disrupted the offense with their explosive power and technique.
The receiving corps, including Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, and Justius Lowe, displayed intriguing speed and catching ability, providing a promising glimpse into the team's potential. There was a display of the team's ability to make big plays and gain significant yardage, giving fans a sense of excitement for the upcoming season.
"We have some talented guys in that room," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "We have to eliminate some of the mistakes that occur when you're learning something new. I see burst, I see explosion, I see guys that grab the ball when it's in the air. Big catch radius and the ability to run after a catch. It's a deep group for us. I think there's a lot of guys that can help us."
Lanning's enthusiasm and encouragement are evident throughout the video, as he urges his players to "attack" and "be physical." His passion and energy are contagious, and it's clear that the team is feeding off his positivity.
This mic'd up video offers a unique perspective on Oregon's talent, energy, and passion, building excitement for the upcoming season. With the opener against Idaho just around the corner, Ducks fans will eagerly anticipate the team's potential and look forward to seeing their favorite players in action.
