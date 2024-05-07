Oregon Women's Basketball Schedule: Big Ten Opponents Set
The Oregon Ducks women's basketball program is entering their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
Now, Oregon coach Kelly Graves and the Ducks know their opponents as the Big Ten announced home and road opponents for the 2024-25 women's basketball season.
Despite the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington next season, the Big Ten is maintaining its 18-game conference schedule. Each team will play 16 conference opponents just once and one team twice.
The Ducks will play Washington twice next season, both at home and away.
The other Big Ten opponents that will visit Matthew Knight Arena include Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.
Road games for the Ducks: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State.
Get excited, Ducks fans, as Graves' squad just picked up a huge commitment from former North Carolina Tar Heel Deja Kelly. Kelly decided to transfer to Oregon over LSU.
The three-time all-ACC guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists during her collegiate career at UNC. Kelly started all four years and led the Tar Heels in scoring the past three seasons.
Kelly is fresh off het best season yet, as a senior she put up impressive numbers averaging 16. 3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Kelly will look to help accelerate Ducks coach Kelly Graves' offense after Oregon’s 11-21 record last season.
Kelly is the seventh newcomer coach Kelly Graves has landed this offseason. Also joining Oregon’s program are Texas' Amina Muhammad, Arizona's Salimatou Kourouma,Washington's Ari Long, BYU'sNani Falatea, UC Santa Barbara's Alexis Whitfield, and Siena's Elisa Mevius.
Oregon’s season ended in a 14-game losing streak, finishing with Oregon's 79-30 loss to Colorado in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 tournament. These 14 consecutive losses tied a record for consecutive losses since the Pac-12 became a 12-team league in 2011-12.
