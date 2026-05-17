Oregon's NCAA Tournament Picture Becoming Clearer After Walk-Off Win

The Oregon Ducks baseball team closed out their 2026 regular season with an extra innings victory over the USC Trojans. Did this win seal a home slot in an NCAA Tournament regional?

Oregon to Host Regional?

Oregon’s Drew Smith, left, and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. celebrate a home run by Lauaki as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks took two out of three in their final regular season series of the regular season against USC. Oregon and USC entered this weekend neck and neck in the top 25 rankings. Oregon was No. 16 while USC was No. 17.

After Oregon’s win on Sunday on a walk-off bunt, they improved their record to 38-15 on the season and 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. Next up is the Big Ten conference tournament.

In the updated NCAA RPI rankings, Oregon is now No. 16. What makes this such a big deal is that the top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks hosted a regional last season. This series win over USC could very well have brought a regional to PK Park for a second straight season.

Oregon is now 16th in RPI, with series victories over No. 8 USC and No. 10 Nebraska, as well as one win over No. 1 UCLA.



The Ducks are in position to bring a regional back to Eugene. First, a trip to Omaha for the conference tournament. pic.twitter.com/FXe2MKIHJv — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) May 17, 2026

The NCAA Tournament is broken up into three parts: regionals, super regionals, and the College World Series. The regionals are hosted by the top 16 teams in the country. In these regionals, there are four teams that play in a double elimination tournament. The 16 winners advances to the super regional.

The super regional is then made up of the 16 winners of each regional, with the eight higher remaining ranked teams hosting one other team. The super regional is a best of three between the two teams in them.

The winner of these eight super regional matchups then earns a spot in the College World Series. Oregon has not been to a College World Series since 1954, although they have been close in recent years.

Oregon Knocking on CWS Door

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon will be in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season under coach Mark Wasikowksi. The Ducks have knocked on the door of the College World Series a few times under Wasikowski, but have come up short. This includes back to back trips to the super regional in 2023 and 2024. For Oregon, 2023 was about as close as a team can come to making the College World Series without getting there.

Up 1-0 in the best of three series against Oral Roberts, Oregon found themselves leading 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, three outs away from winning the super regional. This was in front of a rowdy home crowd at PK Park in Eugene. The ninth inning will haunt Ducks fans.

Oregon catcher Bennett Thompson can't make the catch as Oral Roberts infielder Jonah Cox slides home during the third inning of the NCAA Super Regional at PK Park in Eugene Sunday, June 11, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

With one out and a runner at first, a tailor-made double play was hit to second base, which would have been the second and third out, ending the game. Instead, the ball was not corralled by Oregon’s second baseman and went into center field.

A couple batters latter, Oral Roberts hit a two run RBI down the line to get the walk off win. Oral Roberts would also win the decisive game three a day later to punch their ticket to Omaha for the World Series.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.