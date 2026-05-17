Oregon's NCAA Tournament Picture Becoming Clearer After Walk-Off Win
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The Oregon Ducks baseball team closed out their 2026 regular season with an extra innings victory over the USC Trojans. Did this win seal a home slot in an NCAA Tournament regional?
Oregon to Host Regional?
The Ducks took two out of three in their final regular season series of the regular season against USC. Oregon and USC entered this weekend neck and neck in the top 25 rankings. Oregon was No. 16 while USC was No. 17.
After Oregon’s win on Sunday on a walk-off bunt, they improved their record to 38-15 on the season and 20-10 in Big Ten conference play. Next up is the Big Ten conference tournament.
In the updated NCAA RPI rankings, Oregon is now No. 16. What makes this such a big deal is that the top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament host a regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Ducks hosted a regional last season. This series win over USC could very well have brought a regional to PK Park for a second straight season.
The NCAA Tournament is broken up into three parts: regionals, super regionals, and the College World Series. The regionals are hosted by the top 16 teams in the country. In these regionals, there are four teams that play in a double elimination tournament. The 16 winners advances to the super regional.
The super regional is then made up of the 16 winners of each regional, with the eight higher remaining ranked teams hosting one other team. The super regional is a best of three between the two teams in them.
The winner of these eight super regional matchups then earns a spot in the College World Series. Oregon has not been to a College World Series since 1954, although they have been close in recent years.
Oregon Knocking on CWS Door
Oregon will be in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight season under coach Mark Wasikowksi. The Ducks have knocked on the door of the College World Series a few times under Wasikowski, but have come up short. This includes back to back trips to the super regional in 2023 and 2024. For Oregon, 2023 was about as close as a team can come to making the College World Series without getting there.
Up 1-0 in the best of three series against Oral Roberts, Oregon found themselves leading 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, three outs away from winning the super regional. This was in front of a rowdy home crowd at PK Park in Eugene. The ninth inning will haunt Ducks fans.
With one out and a runner at first, a tailor-made double play was hit to second base, which would have been the second and third out, ending the game. Instead, the ball was not corralled by Oregon’s second baseman and went into center field.
A couple batters latter, Oral Roberts hit a two run RBI down the line to get the walk off win. Oral Roberts would also win the decisive game three a day later to punch their ticket to Omaha for the World Series.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1