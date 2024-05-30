Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Offers Canada's No. 1 Recruit: Meet 'Baby Shaq'
The Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Team has offered Arafan Diane, a 7-foot sophomore center in the Class of 2026. Originally from Montreal, Canada, Diane now plays his prep basketball for Iowa United Prep.
His height and play has earned him the "Baby Shaq" nickname among some scouts and media. Diane holds offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Cincinnati. He is the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2026 class per On3 rankings.
Despite his young age, Diane has made quite an impact on the basketball court. Per Joe Moussa of North Pole Hoops, Diane matched up against 7-foot San Diego State commit, David Thokbur, and met his dunk attempt with a vicious block. Diane has also demonstrated his ability to play well in the low post.
If those accolades are not enough for this big man, he is currently one of just two players listed in the 2026 Platinum Circuit, a premier guide to the top tier programs and prospects in Canada and the United States.
Diane is just the fifth basketball offer made by the Ducks for the class of 2026. While still very early in the recruiting process, Diane also has offers from Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Virginia Commonwealth, Arizona State and Utah State.
This young man exhibits all the traits of a game changing player. As such, he is likely to have multiple offers as he continues to fine-tune his game. Regardless, it should be fun to watch him progress and, hopefully, see him in a Ducks’ uniform.
Oregon's 2026 offers also include: No. 1-overall prospect point guard Brandon McCoy, No. 9 overall prospect shooting guard Ikenna Alozie, shooting guard Cameron Holmes, small forward Elijah Williams and small forward Maximo Adams, among others.