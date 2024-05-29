Oregon Football Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Recruiting Nation's No. 1 Receiver
Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. beams as he details his recent unofficial visit to Eugene, impressions of the Duck offense and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.
....Plus which 2025 prospects Smith is recruiting to join him as a Duck (including the nation's No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore.)
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller, son of legendary former Oregon Duck and former NFL first-round draft pick Akili Smith, committed to Oregon in July 2023.
“I think I’m going to fit in (to the Ducks offense) pretty nice," said Smith to Max Torres from On3. "Will Stein was on the board when I was up there, just showing me a couple of the plays up there. It’s a great offense. I love how he dinks and dunks and how he knows how to get the ball down deep so it’s great to be a part of and I’m looking forward to it.”
Even though Smith is a 2025 recruit, he is already talking up what coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks program have accomplished and what they can offer an incoming player. Several of those athletes were at the elite On 3 Nashville event and made quite an impression on Smith—including those he would like to see in an Oregon uniform.
“Dakorien Moore (five-star wide receiver) I definitely want to play with him. I’m really (strong) on Dallas Wilson (five-star wide receiver and Oregon commit) right now. Looking forward to playing with him, he’s going to be a big piece," Smith told On3.
Moore decommitted from LSU earlier this month. Texas, Ohio State and Oregon are Moore's top teams.
As a quarterback, Smith knows that he needs more than talented receivers to be successful and that includes talent on the offensive line.
“Mike Fasusi (five-star offensive tackle). I’m looking forward to getting him so he can protect my blindside,” Smith told On3.
Last, but not least, Smith also identified two talented defensive backs as possible Oregon recruits.
“Jonah Williams (five-star safety) and DJ Picket (five-star Plus safety) are some of the top safetys out there that I’m looking forward to recruiting as well as talking to.”
Smith will have a chance to talk with these and other recruits shortly as he will soon be in Eugene.
"I’m super excited to be up there for my official visit, it’s going to be fun. Just taking in all the campus, take in all the scenery and take in everything that Oregon has to offer so I’m looking forward to it.”
There is no doubt that Smith can be a tremendous asset on the football field. His recruiting efforts to bring more talent to Oregon should not be overlooked. Before this young quarterback recruit takes a single snap he is already paying dividends.