Oregon Basketball's N'Faly Dante Receives NCAA Decision On Eligibility Request
Oregon Ducks Men's Basketball star N'Faly Dante has received the decision from the NCAA regarding his request for an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA denied Oregon's request for an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.
The waiver request was for the 2020-21 season, when Dante suffered an ACL injury and played in only six games for coach Dana Altman’s Duck basketball team.
The Ducks will appeal the decision.
Earlier this month, Dante performed in front of various scouts and coaches at the 2024 NBA Draft combine in Chicago, Illinois. NBA draft analysts have projected that Dante could be a second round selection.
“I feel really good. This is the moment I've wanted for a really long time so I'm glad to be here,” said N'Faly Dante in an exclusive with Oregon Sports Illustrated's Olivia Cleary.
The deadline for early entrants to withdraw from NBA Draft and maintain their college eligibility passed on Wednesday, May 29th. Dante was not an early applicant
Dante’s basketball journey is unique. He is 22 years old and has already played five years of college basketball. Prior to committing to Oregon, Dante reclassified and came to college at just 17 years old.
“I wish I could of came to college earlier than that,” Dante told Oregon SI.
Should Dante's appeal get approved, a Dante return would be a major boost for the 2024-25 Duck basketball team. Named Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player this season, Dante willed Oregon into an NCAA Tournament run to the Round of 32. Last season, he led the Pac-12 Conference in field goal percentage (.695 FG%), ranked second in blocks (1.9), third in steals (1.7) and fourth in rebounds (9.2.)
Should Dante keep his name in the NBA Draft, he has the opportunity to be just the fourth NBA player from Mali... Joining Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Sagaba Konate (Toronto Raptors) and Adama Sanogo (Chicago Bulls).