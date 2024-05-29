Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Prospect Says Don't Doubt The Ducks
The Oregon Ducks football team has already put together an impressive 2025 recruiting class that's highlighted by an abundance of offensive talent, but could coach Dan Lanning and staff be on the brink of adding one of the best defensive players in high school?
According to five-star defensive back DJ Pickett himself, the Ducks are in tighter contention to secure his services than many might expect.
Pickett, a product of Zephyrhills High School in Tampa, Fla., said in a recent interview with On3 that Oregon is being overlooked by fans during his recruiting process despite LSU and Miami currently sitting as the expected favorites.
"A lot of people don't really talk about Oregon like that, but they're up with those two (LSU and Miami)," Pickett told On3.
Pickett, who will be announcing his decision on Saturday, Oct. 5 per 247Sports, has an official visit with Oregon beginning on June 21. This will come after visits with LSU, Clemson, Georgia and Miami, giving the Ducks more time to build their case while also getting one of the last cracks at him.
Oregon is also targeting five-star tight end Linkon Cure, but landing a talent like Pickett would bring one of the best defensive players in the 2025 class to Eugene.
Per 247Sports rankings, Pickett is the No. 7 overall player in the 2025 class. During his freshman and sophomore seasons combined, he posted 63 total tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, six interceptions and one pick-six.
Oregon Ducks quarterback commit for 2025, Akili Smith Jr. also raves about Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller, son of legendary former Oregon Duck and former NFL first-round draft pick Akili Smith, committed to Oregon in July 2023.
Smith Jr. is vocal about recruiting the top talent to join him at Oregon, including the nation's No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore.