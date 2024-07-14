Former Oregon Ducks Football Star Justin Herbert Challenges New Strength & Conditioning Coach
Shortly after Jim Harbaugh was hired as the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, he hired Ben Herbert as executive director of player performance. Ben brings a progressive and data-driven approach to training designed to help each and every athlete including former Oregon Ducks’ quarterback, Justin Herbert (no relation).
For some background on this new coach, Ben spent the last six seasons at the University of Michigan helping develop 22 NFL draft picks, including six first-round selections, and was part of the 2023 national championship team. He also spent time at the University of Arkansas as well as his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin.
Ben recently appeared on the podcast “Chargers Weekly,” hosted by Matt Smith and Chris Hayre. They spoke about Justin’s dedication to training and the challenges Ben has in coaching him.
There is no doubt that Justin gives his all whether on the practice field, in the meeting room and certainly on the playing field. Yet, he seems to have found an ability to push even harder, which impacts Ben’s program for this franchise quarterback.
“So, the greatest challenge I have for Justin is his desire to train and to strain is incredible,” Ben said. “In training, when you press the envelope, whether it is load intensity volume or whatever it may be, there is always a fine line. There’s this sliding scale of risk/reward, knowing what’s at stake with our franchise, with his career, making sure that I want to feed that desire that he has this incredible desire to go and to attack.”
Ben went on to say that it is important to expose Justin to the right things, knowing the right time to go and do more and, for Justin, therein is his challenge.
“I’m not interested in holding anyone back,” Ben added. “With all guys at this level, especially with your franchise quarterback and a guy that has the desire to train and strain like (Justin) does, you have to be, and I’ve said this in front of the group, fearless not careless.”
Earlier this year, during an appearance on “Chargers Unleashed,” Justin had some interesting comments about Ben.
“Ben Herbert is a mad man, dude. (He) always looks like he’s assessing the threat in a room,” Justin said. He further acknowledged the impact of a coach like Ben.
“In college players spend more time with the strength and conditioning coach than they do anyone else,” Justin added. As such, both Ben and Harbaugh are driven to develop the love and trust amongst the Chargers’ coaches like Ben and their players.
Given Ben’s approach and Justin’s work ethic, this could very well be the start of the next chapter in the development of Justin physical presence as an NFL quarterback. Oregon Ducks’ fans have already seen what this motivated player can do, and Chargers’ fans have had just a little taste, but the next few years could be incredibly special for both player and franchise.
