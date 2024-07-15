Oregon Ducks' 2025 Commit Brandon Finney's Stock Continues To Rise
A bevy of star potential is coming to Oregon in 2025 and Brandon Finney is a recruit who is continuing to improve his game each day.
Finney committed to the Ducks back on June 30 On3's Collin Ginnan considers him one of the biggest risers right now out of high school.
The 6-2, 190-pound cornerback is extremely versatile and a multi-sport athlete at McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. As a junior in track and field, he ran a 10.85 in the 100 and 21.84 in the 200. He qualified for the Maryland A state finals in both events, placing sixth and third, respectively.
As for the football, he plays both sides of the ball. On defense in his junior season, Finney had 22 tackles and 3 interceptions. On offense, he caught 51 passes for 632 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Finney does it all and he's a speedster.
“Brandon Finney solidified what was an already strong athletic profile this offseason by lighting the camp circuit and track on fire. He backed up his track performances by putting together one of the stronger defensive back workouts of the entire Under Armour Camp Series in the testing portion, individual drills and competition periods. Finney is long, athletic and polished at the cornerback position and has a chance to continue to see his stock rise if he is able to come down with more ball production as a senior.”- Cody Bellaire via On3
As of this moment, Finney ranks as the 88th overall player in the nation, the eighth best cornerback, and the fourth best player in the state of Maryland, per On3. Finney will most likely focus on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback when he steps on campus in Eugene in 2025.
Dan Lanning looks to have found a another gem.
