Oregon Ducks Land Transfer Portal Forward Miles Goodman From Penn State
The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team got some more good news after landing guard TK Simpkins through the transfer portal earlier this week. Oregon coach Dana Altman and the Ducks coaching staff landed a former top-100 recruit in Penn State forward Miles Goodman.
Goodman averaged just 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game with the Nittany Lions, but was limited to just 13 appearences after battling with injuries early in the season. He is the fourth addition to the Ducks via transfer portal.
Matt Prehm of 247Sports spoke with Goodman about his commitment to the Ducks and why he chose them over USC and Washington.
"I was on a Zoom call with them. All the coaches were in there. I got the vibe that they were big on the family, building the family, even with how college is and how players can go after a year. I could see how big they were on family," Goodman told 247Sports. "Plus, the development of me over the next few years. Developing my game and tapping into my potential."
Coming out of high school, Goodman was ranked as the No. 20 center and No. 95 player in the class of 2024 and held offers from schools like TCU and Texas Tech, but chose to sign with the Nittany Lions. Listed as a center as a recruit, Goodman primarily played as a forward with Penn State.
Goodman said he chose the Ducks this time around because of the connection he had with the Oregon coaching staff.
"Just going where I can go get the best opportunity. They like my energy. The coaches were saying the first couple of games that I came off an injury, they said they saw my energy and my motor. The way I run the floor," Goodman said.
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
The Ducks will have to continue to be active in the transfer portal after missing out on some of the top recruits in the country at the high school level. Just this past week, the top uncomitted player in the 2025 recruiting class, five-star guard Brayden Burries, committed to the Arizona Wildcats over Oregon, USC, and Tennessee.
Oregon has made up solid ground this week by landing Simpkins and Goodman, but will still need a few more additions to the roster in order to finalize the squad. Expect the Ducks to be active for another big man with the loss of forward Brandon Angel and potentially center Nate Bittle, should he stay in the NBA Draft. Oregon should also be in the market for more guard depth with guards Keeshawn Barthelemy's and TJ Bamba's eligibility expiring.
Heading into next season, the Ducks are shaping up to be one of the better teams in the Big Ten with the amount of firepower they are returning and adding to the roster. Ultimately, with Altman at the helm, Ducks fans can be assured that Oregon will field a competitive team.