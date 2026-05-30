Winners and Losers From Oregon's Win vs. Yale In Eugene Baseball Regional

EUGENE, Ore. - A strong start and an even stronger finish. That was the story of Oregon baseball as the Ducks handled business against Yale to open the Eugene Regional at PK Park. The Ducks took down the Bulldogs 14-2 and now advance to face No. 3 seed Washington State Saturday at 6 p.m. PT.

Oregon wasted little time asserting control. The Ducks plated three runs in the opening inning and never looked back, building a 6-0 lead through the first five innings before then delivering a statement with an eight-run eighth inning. Oregon scored two runs in the fourth, added another in the fifth and overwhelmed Yale late behind an offense that consistently pressured the Bulldogs on the mound and on the bases.

Oregon’s Jack Brooks, right, dives safely to home in the fourth inning ahead of the tag by Yale catcher Owen Turner during he NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though the Ducks were the obvious winners Friday night, a deeper look reveals the moments and performances that truly defined Oregon’s regional-opening win as well as some potential concerns

Winners From Oregon’s Win Over Yale

Oregon’s Aggressive Base Running

Even with just one stolen base officially recorded, Oregon’s base running still embodied the aggressive identity that has become a hallmark of this team.

One of the clearest examples came in the bottom of the fourth inning. With Oregon already leading 3-0 and nobody out, Ryan Cooney doubled and the Ducks aggressively waved home Jack Brooks from first base. It was a bold decision considering the score and situation, but Brooks slid under the tag to score Oregon’s fourth run and extend the lead to 4-0.

In the eighth inning, holding a four-run advantage, Oregon kept its foot on the gas. Laya ripped a double down the right-field line and immediately pushed for second in a close play that was initially ruled safe and later upheld following review.

Oregon’s Drew Smith celebrates reaching first base on a ground ball against Yale during the first inning during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s willingness to pressure defenses not only contributed to the win over Yale but also could become a critical factor heading into Saturday’s matchup against Washington State. The Cougars have struggled to limit opposing running games this season, allowing opponents to steal bases at a high rate. Teams are a combined 42-for-69, a .609 success rate, when testing Washington State’s battery.

Oregon’s Freshmen Continue to Deliver

Angel Laya, Brayden Jaska and Naulivou Lauaki Jr. combined for seven hits and seven RBIs in Friday’s win, once again showing why Oregon’s young talent has become such an important piece of the lineup.

Laya delivered one of the most memorable moments of the night. The freshman battled through a 14-pitch at-bat before finally driving a ball off the right-field wall to give Oregon a 6-0 lead. He finished with four hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Oregon’s Angel Laya, right, celebrates scoring the first run for the Ducks against Yale during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game against Yale in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaska also continued his strong play, collecting three hits, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Then came Lauaki Jr. The freshman launched Oregon’s lone home run of the night. When Oregon’s freshmen perform at this level, the Ducks become significantly more dangerous.

Toby Twist Gives Oregon Exactly What It Needed

If there was one performance that carried enormous postseason value, it belonged to redshirt junior Toby Twist.

Oregon’s bullpen entered the regional as both a strength and an area carrying significant responsibility. When starters exit early during regional play, bullpen management quickly becomes one of the biggest factors in surviving a double-elimination weekend.

Twist helped stabilize that concern Friday night.

Oregon pitcher Toby Twist throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Oregon dealt with traffic and elevated pitch counts earlier in the game, Twist stepped in and immediately settled things down. Over three innings, the left-hander allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out five.

His outing bought valuable innings for the Ducks and prevented Oregon from burning through even more bullpen arms entering Saturday.

Losers From Oregon’s Win Over Yale

Yale’s Pitching Staff

This category speaks for itself. Yale surrendered 14 runs on 18 hits and never found an answer for Oregon’s offensive pressure.

Starter Jack Ohman struggled to contain the Ducks. In 4.2 innings, Ohman allowed 10 hits and six runs while throwing 118 pitches and issuing three walks.

Oregon’s Jax Gimenez, left, is forced out at first by Yale pitcher Jack Ohman during the third inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things did not improve after his departure. Alex Hwang worked 2.2 innings and gave up three runs on three hits, then Brett Faccio faced a difficult eighth inning, surrendering five runs and five hits in just two-thirds of an inning.

Oregon’s Heavy Pitch Count and Bullpen Usage

Oregon cycled through five pitchers Friday, and that is not insignificant during a regional weekend.

Starter Cal Scolari threw 102 pitches in just 4.1 innings.

B8 | An RBI double from Cooney and Laya extends the Duck lead to 14. #GoDucks



Yale 2

Oregon 14 pic.twitter.com/ihNY9cWQ35 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 30, 2026

The credit belongs to Yale here. The Bulldogs executed a strong scouting-based approach by grinding at-bats and forcing Scolari deep into counts. They may not have converted enough of those opportunities into runs, but they successfully pushed Oregon’s starter out of the game earlier than the Ducks likely preferred.

Yale’s Missed Opportunities With Traffic on the Bases

The Bulldogs found ways to get runners aboard and forced Oregon pitchers to work.

The problem was finishing. Yale created traffic and drove up Oregon’s pitch count but repeatedly failed to deliver timely hitting with runners on base. While the Bulldogs deserve credit for extending at-bats and forcing Oregon into tougher pitching situations, they simply could not put enough balls in play at the right moments to seriously threaten the Ducks.

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