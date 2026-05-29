The Oregon Ducks' quest to reach the College World Series for the first time since 1954 began on Friday night at PK Park against the Yale Bulldogs in the Eugene Regional.

In what is the second consecutive season featuring the Ducks hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene, the Ducks are looking to get off to a stronger start against the Bulldogs.

Last season, the Ducks went 0-2 in the Eugene Regional, losing to the Utah Valley Wolverines and the Cal Poly Mustangs. Their early exit in the Eugene Regional was not the performance Oregon fans were hoping for.

The Oregon Ducks are introduced before the game against Yale before the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game in Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a much different story in the Eugene Regional opener this time around for Oregon as they dominated Yale 14-2 on Friday night. Oregon redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Cal Scolari put together another shutout performance for the Ducks, striking out five Yale batters in four innings pitched.

Oregon left-handed pitcher Toby Twist was also strong in three innings pitched, recording five strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the year in the Eugene Regional opener against Yale.

𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃



Lauaki does what he does best and brings in Mabeus and Jaksa. #GoDucks



Yale 2

Oregon 11 pic.twitter.com/OnfDMMpxYu — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 30, 2026

Oregon's starting lineup remained red-hot following their impressive performance in the Big Ten Tournament, recording 18 hits, highlighted by a three-run home run blast by redshirt freshman infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. in the eighth inning.

With the tournament opener win over Yale, the Ducks advance in the winners' bracket of the Eugene Regional to face the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night at PK Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT.

Below are live score updates.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski comes out from the dugout to dispute a call as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on May 10, 2025, at PK Park in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LIVE SCORE UPDATES

FINAL SCORE: OREGON 14, YALE 2

TOP OF NINTH: OREGON 14, YALE 2

-Dauer, Hanson, and Miller all strike out in the top of the ninth for Yale.

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH: OREGON 14, YALE 2

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Laya extends the Ducks scoring with a double of his own.

-Cooney doubles down the left field line as Brooks and Cook both score for Oregon.

-Lauaki Jr. hits a three-run blast to extend Oregon's lead to 11-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

-Mabeus singles to short and Smith scores.

-Brett Faccio now on the mound for Yale replacing Alex Hwang.

-Jaksa doubles down the left field line to extend Oregon's lead to 7-2 with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

-Smith singles on a bunt as Laya advances to third.

-Laya doubles down the right field line with one out.

-Cooney flied out to lead off the bottom of the eighth.

TOP OF EIGHTH: OREGON 6, YALE 2

-Hays and Dossa strike out. DiPrima grounds out in the top of eighth inning for Yale.

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH: OREGON 6, YALE 2

-Molony and Gimenez strike out. Brooks grounds out in the bottom of the seventh.

TOP OF SEVENTH: OREGON 6, YALE 2

-Ruiz-Weiss lined out to end the top of the seventh.

-Sloan strikes out and Turner flied out to lead off the top of the seventh.

BOTTOM OF SIXTH: OREGON 6, YALE 2

-Oregon records no hits in the bottom of the sixth.

TOP OF SIXTH: OREGON 6, YALE 2

-Hanson fouls out as Oregon gets out of the bases loaded jam.

-Dauer walked to make it bases loaded for Yale with two outs.

-Larsen and DiPrima strike out.

-Dossa singles to left to put runners on first and second with no outs.

-Toby Twist replaces Clarke on the mound.

-Hays hit by a pitch to put him on first base with one out.

-Yale gets on the board as Ruiz-Weiss hits his first home run of the season.

-Turner advances to second on wild pitch.

-Clarke now on the mound for Oregon.

BOTTOM OF FIFTH: OREGON 6, YALE 0

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya rounds the bases for a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Alex Hwang replaces Jack Ohman on the mound for Yale.

-Laya hits an RBI triple on the 14th pitch of the at-bat to extend Oregon's lead to 6-0.

-Cooney strikes out.

-Brooks flied out to center as Gimenez advances to third.

-Gimenez walked to lead off the fifth inning for Oregon.

TOP OF FIFTH: OREGON 5, YALE 0

-Hanson strikes out and Sloan lines out, the shutout continues for Oregon.

-DiPrima advances to second on a wild pitch.

-Luke Morgan replaces Scolari on the mound for the Ducks.

-Dauer fouls out.

-DiPrima hit by a pitch to put runners on first and third with no outs.

-Larsen advances to third on a wild pitch.

-Larsen doubles to right to lead off the top of the fifth.

BOTTOM OF FOURTH: OREGON 5, YALE 0

Oregon infielder/outfielder Drew Smith hits a triple as the Oregon Ducks host the Youngstown State Penguins on Feb. 19, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Molony strikes out to end the fourth inning.

-Throwing error on Lauaki Jr. at-bat makes the bases loaded with two outs.

-Jaksa and Mabeus strike out.

-RBI single for Smith allows Laya to score.

-Laya walked for Oregon with no outs, runners on first and second.

-RBI double for Cooney extends Oregon's lead.

-Brooks singles to lead off bottom of the fourth.

TOP OF FOURTH: OREGON 3, YALE 0

-Dossa strikes out to end the top of the fourth.

-Hays walked with two outs.

-Ruiz-Weiss strikes out for Yale.

-Turner singles up the middle with one out.

-Sloan grounds out.

BOTTOM OF THIRD: OREGON 3, YALE 0

-Gimenez grounds out.

-Lauaki Jr. strikes out and Molony popped up.

TOP OF THIRD: OREGON 3, YALE 0

-Hanson strikes out to end the top of the third inning.

-Dauer singles to right.

-DiPrima walked with two outs.

-Larsen grounds out.

-Dossa called out stealing third.

-Dossa hits a lead off double.

BOTTOM OF SECOND: OREGON 3, YALE 0

-Mabeus flied out to center, Yale robs a home run at the wall.

-Smith and Jaksa single to right with two outs.

-Cooney and Laya ground out.

TOP OF SECOND: OREGON 3, YALE 0

-Jackson Hays grounds out.

-Brady Ruiz-Weiss singles and then on next at-bat called out trying to steal second.

-Owen Turner strikes out.

BOTTOM OF FIRST: OREGON 3, YALE 0

Oregon catcher Brayden Jaksa makes contact with the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the George Mason Patriots on Feb. 14, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

-Jax Gimenez strikes out and Jack Brooks grounds out to end bottom of the first inning.

-Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hit by a pitch and Maddox Molony singles to left to extend Oregon's lead.

-Burke-Lee Mabeus walked to make it bases loaded with one out.

-Brayden Jaksa's double drives in Angel Laya to make it 1-0 Oregon.

-Angel Laya and Drew Smith record in-field hits.

-Ryan Cooney strikes out for Oregon.

-Jack Ohman starts on the mound for Yale.

TOP OF FIRST: OREGON 0, YALE 0

-Colin Sloan strikes out to end the top of the first.

-Davis Hanson also walked making it bases loaded for Yale with two outs.

-Chris DiPrima and Jack Dauer both walked for Yale.

-Garrett Larsen grounds out.

-Kaiden Dossa lines out to center field.

-Cal Scolari starts on the mound for the Oregon Ducks.

LINEUPS

YALE BULLDOGS

CF Kaiden Dossa LF Garrett Larsen RF Chris DiPrima 3B Jack Dauer 1B Davis Hanson SS Colin Sloan C Owen Turner DH Brady Ruiz-Weiss 2B Jackson Hays P Jack Ohman

OREGON DUCKS

2B Ryan Cooney RF Angel Laya 3B Drew Smith 1B Brayden Jaksa C Burke-Lee Mabeus DH Naulivou Lauaki Jr. SS Maddox Molony LF Jax Gimenez CF Jack Brooks P Cal Scolari

PREVIEW

Oregon pitcher Cal Scolari throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 overall seed and among one of college baseball’s best with a 40-16 overall record and went 20-10 in conference play. Oregon enters its tournament opener against Yale fresh off an impressive performance in the Big Ten Tournament, in which the Ducks made a run to the title game and almost knocked off the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, falling 3-2 in eleven innings.

Coach Mark Wasikowski’s Oregon group put on a dominant showing on the mound, and their batting was red hot. During the Ducks' two Big Ten Tournament wins leading up to the title game against the Washington Huskies and the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon starting pitchers Will Sanford and Cal Scolari put on a show, each recording a shutout.

Oregon outfielder Angel Laya, center, and Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr., left, celebrate a home run by Laya as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The performance of Oregon’s pitching, especially from both Sanford and Scolari, will be the key to the Ducks advancing past the Eugene Regional and having a shot of making it to the CWS in the Super Regionals, which could also be held in Eugene.

Offensively, the Ducks' hitting has been difficult for opposing teams to stop. In their two Big Ten Tournament wins, the Ducks outscored their opponents 17-4 en route to the title game. In three Big Ten Tournament games, the Ducks recorded 10 total home runs. Several of those home runs came on back-to-back at-bats for the Ducks.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest keys for Yale to pull off the upset on Friday night against the Ducks is to shut down Oregon’s offense. Yale, in a regional that features two other former Pac-12 rivals of Oregon, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars, is poised to prove they have what it takes to make a run as the Ivy League champs.

Fresh off their Ivy League Tournament title win over the Brown Bears, Yale enters the Eugene Regional with a 30-13-1 overall record. Several players look to help the Bulldogs upset the Ducks, one of them is junior outfielder Kaiden Dossa, who is the Bulldogs' leading home run hitter.

Dossa enters Friday night’s matchup with six home runs, 54 hits, and runs, along with 40 RBI’s this season. With the Ducks' pitching having been so hard for opposing teams to have success against recently, a home run by Dossa on Friday night could light a spark for the upset-minded Bulldogs.

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