How to Watch Oregon Ducks Baseball vs. Washington State

The Oregon Ducks baseball team faces an old Pac-12 foe in the Washington State Cougars in the Eugene Regional at PK Park on Saturday. It should be a sunny, 70-degree day in Eugene... a perfect baseball day for the many Oregon fans who "packed PK Park" to give coach Mark Wasikowski's team an elite home field advantage.

Across the NCAA Tournament Regional schedule, there are 16 teams that will be eliminated and 16 teams that will advance to the Regional Final.

The Oregon Ducks celebrate their victory over Yale with fans during the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After beating the Yale Bulldogs 14-2 on Friday night, the Ducks have another prime opportunity on the road to the College World Series in Omaha. With a win over the Cougars, the Ducks would play again on Sunday with a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Regional.

Meanwhile, the Oregon State Beavers (who were upset by Washington State) and the Yale Bulldogs face an elimination game.

How to Watch Oregon vs. Washington State / Eugene Regional Schedule

Oregon’s Angel Laya celebrates a triple against Yale in the fourth inning of the NCAA Eugene Regional Baseball Tournament game at PK Park n Eugene May 29, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SATURDAY:

Game 3: Saturday, May 30 at 1:00 PM - Oregon State vs. Yale | ESPN+

Game 4: Saturday, May 30 at 6:00 PM - Oregon vs. Washington State | ESPN+

Both games will stream on ESPN+. You can also listen to an audio-only broadcast of the Oregon Vs. WSU game on The Varsity Network from Oregon's radio crew.

SUNDAY:

Game 5: Sunday, May 31 at 1:00 PM - Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6: Sunday, May 31 at 6:00 PM - Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner

MONDAY:

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD

Oregon Beats Yale In Dominant Fasion

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. hits a home run to tie the game in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks beat the Ivy League Champion Yale Bulldogs, 14-2 in front of a frenzied crowd in Eugene. Friday night’s crowd of 4,278 tied for the sixth-highest in PK Park history, followed closely by the 4,186 fans at game one between Oregon State and Washington State earlier in the day.

The Ducks bats were hot. Ducks Angel Laya, Drew Smith and Brayden Jaksa all matched their career highs for hits but it was also a team effort as nine different Ducks recorded a hit and scored a run. Also, seven Ducks drove in at least one run.

A record to watch? Oregon has now hit a home run in nine straight games.

The Ducks never lost the lead and the pitching staff handled business, stranding 13 Yale runners on base.

𝐋𝐀𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃



Lauaki does what he does best and brings in Mabeus and Jaksa. #GoDucks



Yale 2

Oregon 11 pic.twitter.com/OnfDMMpxYu — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 30, 2026

After the game, Wasikowki made it clear that Oregon isn't taking its foot off the gas.

“We want to have a clean slate,” Wasikowski said. “Tomorrow is a new day. 1-0, doesn't matter what the score was at the end of the day, one run or five runs or 10 runs doesn't make any difference. 1-0 was the goal today, and we accomplished the goal. So, just going to start fresh tomorrow and nail it. Tomorrow starts tonight.”

Eugene Regional

And here comes more great baseball on Saturday...

The winner of Oregon vs. Washington State advance straight to the final, while the loser will face the winner of the elimination game between Oregon State and Yale.

After beating Yale, the Ducks odds to win the CWS increased. Oregon entered the regional as a longer shot at +5500 but the win boosted its odds to +4500. Those odds, per DraftKings Sports Book, are tied as the 14th best to win it all, along with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The unanimous favorite entering the tournament, UCLA was upset by Saint Mary's and saw their odds drop to fifth best at +750.

Oregon’s Naulivou Lauaki Jr., center right, celebrates a home run as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon could be on a path to make history.

The Ducks have made multiple regional and super regional appearances but have yet to punch their ticket to the CWS since 1954.

Oregon has been finding recent momentum in the postseason, making its sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament, with all six coming with Wasikowski at the helm.

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