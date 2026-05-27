Oregon State Refuses To Complain About Oregon Ducks Regional Draw

The Oregon Ducks (40-16) are hosting three teams, including their in-state rival the Oregon State Beavers (43-12), in the Eugene Regional beginning on Friday and the storylines are aplenty.

The Ducks already turned heads when they burst into cheers upon learning that the Beavers would travel down I-5 to PK Park for a potential showdown with their old Pac-12 pals in the double-elimination regional.

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon State's No Complaining Rule

The road to Omaha and the College World Series passes through Eugene for the Beavers, who could have been bitter or feel slighted after being passed over as a host site in Corvallis, as it is the first time the Beavers won't host a regional since 2023.

Instead Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham calmly answered rivalry drama questions while not ignoring the obvious tension.

"No matter where we play, I think it's a great opportunity for people to see Beaver baseball.

And postseason baseball is thrilling... Because at this point, it's either win or go home," Mitch Canham.

"There's no complaining. It's always been a rule number one. So regardless at home or road, if that's part of our standards here from the get-go is no complaining, then we're not going to do it early or we're not going to do it late. We're just going to go about our business and work our butts off," Canham continued.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski, second from left, and Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham, third from left, meet with umpires before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers on March 3, 2026, at PK Park in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The "no complaining" rule is very notable in this case, as the human rankings appeared to not matter much in the case of Oregon State, which was ranked No. 18 in the RPI and top 10 in the polls. Canham set the tone for his team as they enter the Eugene Regional with a potential Saturday matchup vs. Oregon, should both team win their perspective games on Friday vs. Yale and Washington State.

It's clear Canham doesn't want to waste energy on the decision that Oregon State can't control, instead the Beavers are focused on winning enough games to get back to Omaha.

"I've talked to the guys a lot about, there's always noise. But when the game starts, do you hear the noise? Do you succumb to the noise? Or are you just focusing on playing baseball with your teammates and going out and competing? And I think that answer can be different for each guy on the team, but I think for the majority is that we don't see a lot of that noise. We're just excited to go play baseball," Canham continued.

"Again, the no complaining rule holds strong," Canham continued.

As for the ticket allotment at PK Park, which is only 48 miles away from Corvallis, Canham has high hopes that Beaver nation will show up.

The Oregon baseball team celebrate their victory over Indiana at PK Park in Eugene March 13, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I assume anyone who can get a ticket is going to find a way in," Canham continued.

Oregon's Not Backing Away From Challenge

Meanwhile, the Ducks are hosting a for the second-straight season and are also embracing their chance to advance to the Super Regional round.

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski and the Ducks' attitude has shown they are excited for challenges, even putting on their goal list to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in front of a ruckus crowd of mostly Huskers fans in Omaha at the Big Ten Tournament.

It's the same mindset that the Ducks are applying to Oregon State - not shying away from showing their excitement that the Beavers are coming to town.

Oregon infielder Naulivou Lauaki Jr. rounds the bases on a home run in the ninth inning as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Beavers have played each other twice this season, going 1-1. Oregon won the most recent matchup, 7-3, in Corvallis. Oregon has won seven of its last eight games against Oregon State.

Two talented teams with a long history and unique attitudes? Makes for great postseason baseball. Get that popcorn ready!

Eugene Regional

First up on Friday, Oregon will play Yale and Oregon State will play Washington State. If both teams advance, the two rivals will face off with a Super Regional bid on the line on Saturday.

The schedule is set for the Eugene Regional:

Friday, May 29

Game 1 – Oregon State vs. Washington State – 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #11 Oregon vs. Yale – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – TBD

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBD

Sunday, May 31

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – TBD

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Loser – TBD

Monday, June 1

Game 7 – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (if necessary) – TBD

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