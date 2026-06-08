Texas Coach Jim Schlossnagle’s ‘Shame’ Quote Says Everything About Oregon Baseball

Texas Longhorns baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle believes it is a shame that the Oregon Ducks aren't headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

The Ducks flew south to SEC territory for the Austin Super Regional but fell short vs. the Longhorns, who beat Oregon baseball twice to end the Ducks' season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle holds the trophy ahead of players after closing out a Super Regional game over the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In game two on Sunday night, Oregon battled back after a 4-0 deficit, answering with five unanswered runs but ultimately lost 6-5 after Longhorns' Adrian Rodriguez delivered the game-winning two-run double in the eighth inning.

The Ducks' postseason heartbreak is real but the program is gaining real momentum and respect around the nation. Oregon has reached the NCAA Super Regional round for the third time in the last four years and Schlossnagle may have just given the Ducks the biggest stamp of approval.

Schlossnagle spoke about Oregon's season, coaching, bullpen and compared the Ducks to the best in the nation.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks players stand for the national anthem before a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas Baseball Coach Jim Schlossnagle's Notable Oregon Ducks Quotes

The Ducks' Sunday night rally was not enough to force a winner-take-all game three in the Austin Super Regional, ending Oregon's dreams of making the CWS for the first time in the modern era and first time since 1954.

"First of all, I'd like to congratulate Oregon on an awesome season. What a great team. Really, really well coached. I thought they were totally locked in today, and it's a shame the way these Super Regionals are set up that two super teams, aren't going to be there (in Omaha). But we're excited for our team," Schlossnagle said.

Schlossnagle's words carry weight - it's clear he felt Oregon is good enough to compete in the CWS... And there is reason for optimism the Ducks could get there next season.

Texas baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle during the NCAA college baseball game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his 30 year coaching career, Schlossnagle has become one of the most-respected in the sport and one of only four coaches to guide three different schools (TCU, Texas A&M and Texas) to the College World Series. Most recently, Schlossnagle's teams have reached Omaha eight times in the last 16 years, including a nation's best seven trips since 2014.

The Ducks had four pitchers on the mound on Sunday: starter Will Sanford, relievers Tanner Bradley and Toby Twist, and closer Devin Bell. Schlossnagle spoke about the bullpen after the Texas win.

"We prepared all week for those bullpen arms for Oregon. Bradley was outstanding. We knew Twist was really good. Bell has had such a great season. I just feel like our commitment to the mental game and playing the game one pitch at a time and taking body blows. You see it all across these super regionals right now - It's never over till the absolute last pitch," Schlossnagle continued.

Oregon pitcher Tanner Bradley waits along the first baseline in front of a row of “Ks” for strikeouts amassed by the pitching squad during the game against Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schlossnagle and Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski are no strangers. In their last Super Regional appearance in 2024, the Ducks lost to twice to Schlossnagle, when he coached the Texas A&M Aggies. The respect between coaches is evident and Schlossnagle grouped the Ducks with the biggest heavyweights in college baseball right now: the SEC conference.

"No disrespect to everybody else, but Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas, Oregon, Wow, I mean, those are elite matchups. Oregon, I consider them an SEC-like team. And so, I know Georgia's had a great season, and they put it together. And so, looking forward to seeing them in Omaha," Schlossnagle said before facing Georgia in the CWS.

Is Oregon's College World Series Window Closing?

The good news for Oregon? This postseason push may not have been a one-year window. Oregon has the opportunity to retain eight of the nine players in the starting lineup, giving coach Wasikowski an elite foundation for another run at Omaha next season.

While the Ducks would rather be preparing for Omaha than saying their goodbyes to seniors, Oregon has a lot to be proud of. The Ducks showed resiliency in Texas and did not leave supers looking overmatched, as shown by Schlossnagle's clear respect.

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Wasikowski (44) before a Super Regional game against the Texas Longhorns at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The SEC comparison says a lot when it comes to Oregon's size, speed, power and physicality. However, there is a "west coast" influence on Wasikowki's team that also makes the Ducks dangerous.

12 SEC teams that were selected to the NCAA Tournament... the most of any conference. The Big Ten sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament and Oregon and the USC Trojans were the last two standing in Supers.

Three of the six baseball teams that have already punched their ticket to the CWS are from the SEC: Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas. The Oklahoma Sooners and Alabama Crimson Tide have a chance to win their Super Regionals on Monday to rise that number to five of eight teams from the SEC. There are no Big Ten teams left.

"College baseball is so good right now. To me, this is the golden era of college baseball. And so to be able to be one of the teams that gets to Omaha is a great accomplishment," Schlossnagle continued.

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