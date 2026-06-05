Texas vs. Oregon In Austin Super Regional Faces Weather Threat

The Austin Super Regional already had plenty of drama with the Oregon Ducks flying south to face the Texas Longhorns for the first time ever in the best-of-three series.

Each team is only two wins away from punching their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha. For the Ducks, that would be a program altering momentum boost as Oregon hasn't made the CWS since 1954. Texas poses a serious challenge to Oregon, as the Longhorns have elite pitching and are fresh off of dominating the Austin Regional with three-straight wins.

Oregon’s Dominic Hellman, right, celebrates his three RPI home run with teammate Drew Smith, left, during the second inning of their baseball game against George Mason Feb. 13, 2026 at PK Park in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the elite Longhorns aren't the only variable for the Ducks during the Supers... the weather forecast is emerging as a potential thunderstorm and flood risk for first pitch on Saturday night.

Weather Threatens Oregon vs. Texas in Austin Super Regional

The opener between Oregon and Texas could be impacted by the weather in Austin. Multiple different weather forecasts show that Saturday at 7 p.m. CT is expected to be humid with showers and heavy thunderstorm risk, including a continued flash flooding concern. The heat index is near 87 degrees at first pitch.

A summer storm in Texas is hardly abnormal and could pass quickly or not come to fruition but it's worth monitoring for potential delays of the game time.

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches n as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday appears to be the bigger weather issue as Sunday could have storms but they are predicted earlier in the day. At game time on 8 p.m. CT Sunday there is a 30 percent chance of rain with the temperature around 83 degrees.

The Oregon team has talked about embracing a rowdy road environment at Disch-Falk Field (Capacity 7,211) with their postseason dreams on the line ... But the Ducks might also have to stay collected during a potential delay via the Austin sky.

If storms are present on Saturday night, it could help take away the Longhorns' home field advantage: changing the rhythm of the game and interrupt the atmosphere.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford celebrates a strikeout against Washington State during the first inning of day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Either way, it will likely be sticky conditions. Oregon has not shied away from wanting the toughest road to Omaha and the Ducks could get a challenge with Texas summer weather paired with the hostile crowd.

Ducks' Mentality For Chance To Upset Texas

Good news is, Oregon has plenty of veterans with postseason experience - and a big of a chip on their shoulders - to be able to help mentally focus the Ducks.

Several veteran Ducks remember how it felt to fall flat in the Supers in 2024, including middle infielders Ryan Cooney and Maddox Molony and third baseman Drew Smith. The Ducks were swept in Texas vs. the Texas A&M Aggies.

Oregon is drawing on those experiences to help fuel the team forward in 2026.

"Understanding how important each other is in the dugout in those moments. If you get wrapped up in the fans and the loud noises and what they’re trying to do to you, you’re going to lose. I think we’ve been able to handle that and grow as a group, specifically those guys that experienced (Texas A&M Super Regional in 2024), but also the younger guys who experienced Nebraska this year and PK Park as well," Cooney said.

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski leaves the field after the win over Washington State on day two of the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park n Eugene May 30, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have proven they can win in a multitude of ways, adapting to the game and snagging victories with thanks to their small ball, power, defense, pitching, or even a combo of all. Oregon has fed into the energy of a game, something it will have to do again on Saturday night.

Oregon pitcher Will Sanford thrives in big moments, earning Eugene Regional MVP after striking out 14 batters vs. Washington State. He wears his competitiveness on his sleeve, and the Ducks feed off of his magnetic spark. Sanford was clear that he welcomes a hostile environment.

"I honestly just think it's really fun to play in those big environments," Sanford said on Tuesday. "Even the one in Nebraska, I thought it was great even though there's (close to) 13,000 fans against you. I think it just makes it more fun, and you should enjoy it."

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski also enters the Austin Super Regional with confidence.

"You either have 'it,' or you don’t," Wasikowski said. "And what we're finding through all of these pressure-type moments is the players that we've got, a lot of them right now on our roster seem like they can handle the environments."

The Oregon Duck baseball team stands for the Star Spangled Banner before their game against Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks and Longhorns are battling in prime time. The schedule is below.

Saturday, June 6: 5:00 p.m. PT, ESPN



Sunday, June 7: 6:00 p.m. PT, ESPN



Monday, June 8: TBD - if necessary

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