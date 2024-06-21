Oregon Football: Daewood Davis Signs with Carolina Panthers
It's not very often that a player gets a second chance at cracking an NFL roster after leaving the league for say the Canadian Football League or, in Daewood Davis' case, the growing United Football League.
That second chance has arrived.
The Carolina Panthers signed the 25 year-old wide receiver who last played for the Memphis Showboats during their 2024 UFL campaign. He was named to the All-UFL team after recording 446 receiving yards (seventh most in the league) and five receiving touchdowns (second most in the league).
After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Davis signed with the Miami Dolphins but was waived during the preseason due to an in-game injury as the team's roster was being cutdown for Week 1.
Before his professional career started, Davis was with Oregon (2017-2020) before he transferred to Western Kentucky (2021-2022) for his last two collegiate seasons. He didn't get a ton of snaps while with the Ducks. In fact, he got switched to cornerback at one point during the 2019 fall camp.
At Western Kentucky, Davis was named to the Biletnikoff Watch List and was later recognized as a 2022 Conference USA Honorable Mention. He finished his two seasons with the Hilltoppers with 106 receptions for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns between.
The Carolina Panthers are gearing up for training camp as we speak. The roster currently sits around 90 players and needs to be cut down to 53 before Carolina's first regular season game on September 8 at the New Orleans Saints.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.