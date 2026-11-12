Oregon Displays National Reach With Ohio State TV Viewership

At the beginning of their 2026 regular season, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) broke CBS Sports' Week 1 record for the most viewership for a game in 28 years, with 4.831 million sets of eyeballs tuned in to the Ducks' narrow 34-27 victory over the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

Nine weeks later, the Ducks are once again being mentioned as a team with top-of-the-nation viewership for their most recent victory amidst an increasing chance of making the College Football Playoff despite three regular season losses.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) hugs head coach Dan Lanning during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Amass Major Views For Ohio State Win

According to research from On3 Sports, Oregon's 41-28 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes at "The Horseshoe" with a broadcast on CBS Sports took the No. 3 spot for football viewership in the nation with around 5.4 million viewers.

The Ducks' domination of the Buckeyes, which began around the mid-point of the second quarter, was only surpassed in viewers by the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide taking down the No. 21 LSU Tigers in Baton Rogue, Louisiana (about 8.9 million viewers on ABC), and the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes losing their former No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff thanks to the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Irish turf (9.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock).

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyle Parker (5) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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The Ducks and Buckeyes Draw In The Eyeballs

For fans who follow the rivalry between the Ducks and the Buckeyes, this massive viewership number shouldn't be much of a shock. During the Buckeyes' 41-21 Rose Bowl playoff quarterfinal victory in 2025, ESPN announced that the broadcast brought in a whopping 21.1 million viewers. It was the most-watched non-NFL American sporting event since the previous year's National Championship game.

Oregon's 32-31 Autzen Stadium victory over the Buckeyes prior to the Rose Bowl in 2024 also brought in a historic number of viewers, boasting a record-breaking 13.4 million viewers as the clock ran down and the Ducks clinched the game.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning thanks Ducks fans who made their way to Ohio Stadium to watch his team play Ohio State. Oregon won 41-28 on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Looming Playoff Path

On Tuesday, with the second round of College Football Playoff Committee votes making Oregon the highest-ranked three-loss team with a No. 16 ranking, it will likely bring even more intrigue for fans to watch the final three games on Oregon's schedule, as the Ducks need to win out to capture their spot in the postseason.

However, it's promising for Oregon fans to see the Ducks rise a shocking seven spots in the playoff rankings, as the Buckeyes witnessed an eight-spot drop after a loss that coach Ryan Day admitted was "extremely disappointing" in his postgame press conference.

There's an argument to be made that the Ducks being potentially included in the 2026-2027 playoff would draw some more folks to tuning in. Looking at the 2025-2026 playoff run, Oregon's Peach Bowl loss against the Indiana Hoosiers became the No. 8 most-watched game of the season for ESPN with 18 million viewers. The Ducks' 23-0 Orange Bowl shutout of the Texas Tech Red Raiders also came in at No. 10 most-watched for the 2025 overall season, punching in 15.9 million viewers.

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