LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. LSU Game 7

LIVE Updates: Oregon vs. LSU Eugene Regional Game 7
Oregon gets a rematch with LSU as the two teams compete in a Game 7 that will send the winner to a super regional.
The Tigers defeated the Ducks 4-1 in Game 6 on Sunday night and the heart of Oregon's batting order (2-3-4), went a combined one for 11 at the plate and struck out six times.
Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)
When: Aprox 7:00 p.m.
TV: ESPN 2
Stream: Sling, ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu Live TV
Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College
Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest
Oregon starting lineup
LF Tanner Smith
DH Kenyon Yovan
RF Aaron Zavala
1B Gabe Matthews
SS Josh Kasevich
CF Anthony Hall
3B Sam Novitske
C Sam Olsson
2B Gavin Grant
P Andrew Mosiello *FIRST CAREER START*
LSU Starting lineup
RF Dylan Crews
2B Zach Arnold
1B Tre' Morgan
LF Gavin Dugas
3B Cade Doughty
CF Drew Bianco
DH Cade Beloso
SS Jordan Thompson
C Alex Milazzo
P Ma'Khail Hilliard
Top 1
Tanner Smith grounds out to first, Hilliard comes over to cover first
Kenyon Yovan flies out to right center
Aaron Zavala works the count full, walks
Gabe Matthews flies out to shallow center field, Zavala left on base
Bottom 1
Dylan Crews grounds out to short stop
Zach Arnold grounds out to short
Tre' Morgan singles to left over a jumping Sam Novitske
Gavin Dugas hits 2-run home run to center field LSU leads 2-0
Cade Doughty doubles to left center. 2 outs
Drew Bianco flies out down the first base line, Aaron Zavala reels it in
Top 2
PITCHING CHANGE: Ty Floyd comes in for Ma'Khail Hilliard
Josh Kasevich flies out to center field
Anthony Hall singles to first
Sam Novitske doubles, Hall scores. LSU leads 2-1
Novitske steals third, throw not in time. 1 out
Sam Olsson flies out to deep right center. Drew Bianco lays out for the catch. Novitske scores from third. Game tied 2-2
Gavin Grant strikes out swinging.
Bottom 2
Bullpen watch: RHP Michael Fowler getting loose for LSU
Cade Beloso strikes out swinging
Jordan Thompson flies out to shallow left field, Kasevich back to make the catch
