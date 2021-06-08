LIVE UPDATES: Oregon vs. LSU Game 7

The Ducks face off with the Tigers for a shot at a super regional against Tennessee.

Oregon gets a rematch with LSU as the two teams compete in a Game 7 that will send the winner to a super regional.

The Tigers defeated the Ducks 4-1 in Game 6 on Sunday night and the heart of Oregon's batting order (2-3-4), went a combined one for 11 at the plate and struck out six times.

Where: PK Park (Eugene, Oregon)

When: Aprox 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: Sling, ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu Live TV

Listen: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Live Updates: Follow @mtorressports on Twitter, and Live Game Thread on Ducks Digest

Oregon starting lineup

LF Tanner Smith

DH Kenyon Yovan

RF Aaron Zavala

1B Gabe Matthews

SS Josh Kasevich

CF Anthony Hall

3B Sam Novitske

C Sam Olsson

2B Gavin Grant

P Andrew Mosiello *FIRST CAREER START*

LSU Starting lineup

RF Dylan Crews

2B Zach Arnold

1B Tre' Morgan

LF Gavin Dugas

3B Cade Doughty

CF Drew Bianco

DH Cade Beloso

SS Jordan Thompson

C Alex Milazzo

P Ma'Khail Hilliard

Top 1

Tanner Smith grounds out to first, Hilliard comes over to cover first

Kenyon Yovan flies out to right center

Aaron Zavala works the count full, walks

Gabe Matthews flies out to shallow center field, Zavala left on base

Bottom 1

Dylan Crews grounds out to short stop

Zach Arnold grounds out to short

Tre' Morgan singles to left over a jumping Sam Novitske

Gavin Dugas hits 2-run home run to center field LSU leads 2-0

Cade Doughty doubles to left center. 2 outs

Drew Bianco flies out down the first base line, Aaron Zavala reels it in

Top 2

PITCHING CHANGE: Ty Floyd comes in for Ma'Khail Hilliard

Josh Kasevich flies out to center field

Anthony Hall singles to first

Sam Novitske doubles, Hall scores. LSU leads 2-1

Novitske steals third, throw not in time. 1 out

Sam Olsson flies out to deep right center. Drew Bianco lays out for the catch. Novitske scores from third. Game tied 2-2

Gavin Grant strikes out swinging.

Bottom 2

Bullpen watch: RHP Michael Fowler getting loose for LSU

Cade Beloso strikes out swinging

Jordan Thompson flies out to shallow left field, Kasevich back to make the catch

