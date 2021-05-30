Mya Felder Enters Transfer Portal

The Ducks' infielder spent two seasons at Oregon, hitting .296 with seven home runs and 31 RBIs in 72 games.

Oregon infielder Mya Felder has entered the transfer portal, she tweeted Friday. She is the first player on the team to officially announce a decision to leave the program after the Ducks lost to Texas in the Austin Regional last weekend.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have played for the University of Oregon and earn a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a minor in Special Education in three years with honors,” Felder wrote. “I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, the community, and fans. I have truly grown as a person and athlete while attending UO.

“With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad student with two years of eligibility to pursue a Master’s degree.”

Felder played her last two seasons at Oregon after transferring from New Mexico State following the 2019 season. She had a solid first season at Oregon, hitting .356 with a .511 slugging percentage and a .463 on-base percentage.

She slugged 2 home runs and 10 RBIs in 20 games (17 starts). She was a day-one starter at first base for the Ducks and went on to start 15 games at that position.

Her numbers fell significantly in the 2021 season, hitting .274 with a .453 slugging percentage and .399 on-base percentage. However, she improved as a power hitter in the Ducks lineup, collecting 11 extra base hits (6 doubles and 5 home runs) compared to just 3 in 2020.

Felder started 22 games at first base in 2021, sharing the starting first base job with Shaye Bowden.

Felder jumped out to a fantastic start in the first half of last season, hitting .393 through March (24 games). She struggled mightily for the rest of the season, putting up a .164 batting average through her final 28 games, including going 0-5 in the Austin Regional.

There are reports that shortstop Alyssa Brito and catcher Jazzy Contreras have entered the transfer portal, but neither player has confirmed the reports.

More from Ducks Digest

J.T. Tuimoloau locks in Oregon official visit

Penei Sewell starting NFL career at right tackle with Detroit Lions

Oregon football's top 10 offensive targets in 2022 recruiting class

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com