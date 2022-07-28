Ducks Dish Podcast: Predicting Oregon Football's Defensive Breakout Players in 2022
Oregon's defense has lofty expectations in 2022. And the Ducks have not only the talent but also the coaching to take a big leap forward from a season ago.
The team loses first rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux to the New York Giants and starters Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley III and DJ James are no longer with the program. Other players like Jayson Jones and cornerback Jaylin Davies also transferred to new schools despite being in line for larger roles in 2022.
With some of that talent moving on, the Ducks will turn to some younger players, or players that didn't see a big role previously, for a some much-needed production.
READ MORE: Is Dante Moore the best player in the country?
Generating a consistent pass rush from more than one player will be a major priority, as well as more physical play from the cornerbacks.
Ducks Dish host Max Torres sits down with Locked on Ducks and Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin to analyze which Oregon players are primed to break out on defense in 2022.
Don't forget to like, subscribe, review and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!
Is Dante Moore the Top Recruit in 2023?
Oregon's prized quarterback commit could end up being the No. 1 player in the country.
Adrian Jackson Leaving Oregon Football Program
The inside linebacker was not including on Oregon's updated roster.
Oregon Football Updates Roster Ahead of Fall Camp
See the latest new faces and numbers suiting up for the Ducks in 2022.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Megaphone
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
Listen to this episode on Stitcher
READ MORE: Is Oregon QB Commit Dante Moore the top recruit in the country?
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox