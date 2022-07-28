Oregon's defense has lofty expectations in 2022. And the Ducks have not only the talent but also the coaching to take a big leap forward from a season ago.

The team loses first rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux to the New York Giants and starters Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley III and DJ James are no longer with the program. Other players like Jayson Jones and cornerback Jaylin Davies also transferred to new schools despite being in line for larger roles in 2022.

With some of that talent moving on, the Ducks will turn to some younger players, or players that didn't see a big role previously, for a some much-needed production.

Generating a consistent pass rush from more than one player will be a major priority, as well as more physical play from the cornerbacks.

Ducks Dish host Max Torres sits down with Locked on Ducks and Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin to analyze which Oregon players are primed to break out on defense in 2022.

