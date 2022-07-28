Skip to main content

Ducks Dish Podcast: Predicting Oregon Football's Defensive Breakout Players in 2022

Who will break out on defense under Dan Lanning and his new defensive staff?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oregon's defense has lofty expectations in 2022. And the Ducks have not only the talent but also the coaching to take a big leap forward from a season ago. 

The team loses first rounder Kayvon Thibodeaux to the New York Giants and starters Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley III and DJ James are no longer with the program. Other players like Jayson Jones and cornerback Jaylin Davies also transferred to new schools despite being in line for larger roles in 2022.

With some of that talent moving on, the Ducks will turn to some younger players, or players that didn't see a big role previously, for a some much-needed production. 

READ MORE: Is Dante Moore the best player in the country?

Generating a consistent pass rush from more than one player will be a major priority, as well as more physical play from the cornerbacks. 

Ducks Dish host Max Torres sits down with Locked on Ducks and Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin to analyze which Oregon players are primed to break out on defense in 2022.

Don't forget to like, subscribe, review and share the Ducks Dish Podcast wherever you find it!

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dante Moore King
Play
Recruiting

Is Dante Moore the Top Recruit in 2023?

Oregon's prized quarterback commit could end up being the No. 1 player in the country.

Ducks Digest
Adrian Jackson 2021 Fall Camp
Play
Football

Adrian Jackson Leaving Oregon Football Program

The inside linebacker was not including on Oregon's updated roster.

Ducks Digest
Brandon Dorlus Oregon State
Play
Football

Oregon Football Updates Roster Ahead of Fall Camp

See the latest new faces and numbers suiting up for the Ducks in 2022.

Ducks Digest

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Megaphone

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Listen to this episode on Stitcher

Stitcher Link

READ MORE: Is Oregon QB Commit Dante Moore the top recruit in the country?

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Dante Moore King
Recruiting

Is Dante Moore the Top Recruit in 2023?

By Max Torres30 minutes ago
Adrian Jackson 2021 Fall Camp
Football

Adrian Jackson Leaving Oregon Football Program

By Graham Metzker23 hours ago
Brandon Dorlus Oregon State
Football

Oregon Football Updates Roster Ahead of Fall Camp

By Max TorresJul 26, 2022 4:47 PM EDT
Bryce Boulton Oregon Visit
Recruiting

2023 OL Bryce Boulton Has Oregon as a Top School Ahead of Visit

By Max TorresJul 26, 2022 4:13 PM EDT
dj-johnson-vs-ucla
Football

Pac-12 Announces Student Athletes Attending Media Day

By Max TorresJul 26, 2022 2:38 PM EDT
Tom Snee Arizona
Football

Tom Snee Stepping Away From Oregon Football

By Max TorresJul 25, 2022 6:59 PM EDT
Micah Bañuelos Kennedy Catholic
Recruiting

OL Micah Bañuelos Announces College Commitment

By Max TorresJul 25, 2022 6:19 PM EDT
Noah Sewell Arizona Cropped
Football

Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe Named to Butkus Award Watch List

By Max TorresJul 25, 2022 1:24 PM EDT