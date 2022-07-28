Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is among the best in the country. It currently sits at No. 20 on 247Sports, No. 28 on Rivals and even as high as No. 13 on On3.

At just 11 commits, the Ducks are averaging a very strong rating per commit, and they've positioned themselves to capitalize with more top talent before the 2022 season. However, one player sits firmly atop the rankings in Dan Lanning's 2023 class. That's quarterback Dante Moore out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit.

Moore already holds the distinction of the highest-rated quarterback in Oregon program history, but it looks like he could be in the mix for another honor. After being named the No. 2 overall recruit by 247Sports earlier this month, SI All-American has him firmly in the mix for the top overall recruit in their preseason SI99 recruit rankings.

Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia Jr. laid out why Moore has a legitimate case for the top spot, as well as why he may not get that final bump.

The case for Moore: Like Manning, this is a soon-to-be four-year varsity starter who has improved his efficiency every year at the helm. Unlike the NFL legacy, Moore has been able to take his team to the state championship and secure the victory thereafter. Moore also boasts more 2021 production than most of the top players in the mix, throwing for 3,000 yards and 47 touchdowns against only three interceptions as a junior. With a strong arm, functional athleticism and true polish, not to mention SI's Elite 11 MVP award less than a month ago, there is a high floor if Moore gets the nod at No. 1.

READ MORE: 2023 OL Bryce Boulton previews return trip to Oregon

Counterpoint: When ranking the depth of factors around traits for the top QB – not to mention top overall recruit – Moore isn't the runaway pick compared to others at the spot. We sampled some of the categories in June for a Thursday mailbag, and of the 10 categories, Moore came out on top in accuracy while finishing second in floor, frame and footwork. The balance of being No. 1 exists, but there isn't any one singular trait that stands so far ahead of the loaded field at this time.

You can read the full story, which examines four other candidates for No. 1 overall recruit in the preseason SI 99 here.

Notable Oregon recruiting targets with upcoming commitment dates include DL Terrance Green (August 1) and OL Miles McVay (August 11).

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE