Former Ducks Justin Hollins & Johnny Mundt Earn Super Bowl Rings with Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LVI provided plenty of thrills on Sunday night, especially for the Los Angeles Rams and their fans. The victory was sweet for Oregon fans as well, as former Ducks linebacker Justin Hollins and tight end Johnny Mundt earned their first Super Bowl championship.

Hollins was on the field for 11 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference, and logged one solo tackle in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mundt was injured in Week 6 and has been inactive ever since, but he will earn a Super Bowl ring with the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The two Pro Ducks join Kenjon Barner and Joe Walker as the only active players from Oregon to have won a Super Bowl. Walker and Barner both helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LII, while Barner also won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots and Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hollins, who played at Oregon from 2014-18, was drafted 156th overall (fifth round) by the Denver Broncos in the 2019 draft. After playing in 15 games and recording 21 tackles and a sack in his rookie season, he was waived by the Broncos prior to the 2020 season and claimed off waivers by the Rams.

He played in all 16 regular season games for his new team, collecting 28 total tackles and three sacks. He also picked up six more tackles in two postseason games. Early in the 2021 season, he started his first two career games at linebacker but suffered a torn pec in Week 3 and wouldn't see the field again until Week 14.

Hollins helped the Rams defense roll through a number of tough opponents in the postseason en route to the Super Bowl victory, including the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers.

In his career as a Duck, Hollins finished ninth in program history with 36.5 career tackles for loss. He totaled 184 tackles, 13 sacks, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and 11 passes defensed in 52 career games.

Mundt played at Oregon from 2013-16, impressing Ducks fans early in his career with a monster performance against Tennessee in 2013 (six catches, 121 yards, two touchdowns). In 47 games at Oregon, he collected 46 receptions for 683 yards and eight touchdowns.

After signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, he spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster in Week 10. Mundt was a fixture on special teams in 2018 and even logged a tackle in the Rams' loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. In his five-year career in Los Angeles, Mundt has collected 10 catches for 93 yards.

Hollins and Mundt helped the Rams clinch their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history and first since 1999. Cooper Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP with two touchdown grabs, including the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.

