Official: Golden State Warriors Sign Jordan Bell

The former Duck reunites with Steve Kerr and the Warriors just in time to make a run at the playoffs.

After two seasons, Jordan Bell is back in the Bay Area rocking the yellow and blue after signing a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors.

This move was in the works for a bit, after it was reported last week that the team planned to sign forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to a two-year, fully-guaranteed contract.

For those that may not know, two-way contracts are only available for players who have spent four or fewer seasons in the league. Players on two-way contracts usually spend most of their time playing in the G League, but typically can be called up to the NBA at any time for a maximum of 45 days.

The signing marks a reunion after the Warriors traded with the Bulls, who drafted Bell in 2017 with the 38th overall pick. Bell was with the Warriors for the '17 and '18 seasons and was on the team when Golden State swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals.

Bell most recently spent time with the Washington Wizards this season and is grateful for the opportunity to be back with the Warriors.

"For them to want me back on the team, especially at this time when it's winning time--I can't feel anything but grateful for the opportunity," Bell said in a press conference Thursday.

After being on six teams in the last two years (NBA and G League combined), he's already feeling right at home being back with old teammates.

"Today, probably first practice, everything was just so natural to me. I just feel like a team like this is the type of team I need to be on," he said.

"It's the kind of team where it's not about the traditional sizes of big men, centers and all that--it's a team where it's all about unselfish basketball, just playing the right way. And that's the way I was always taught is to play the right way."

During his stretch with the Wizards this season he averaged 2.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.6 BPG and 0.6 SPG.

The Warriors (37-33) face the New Orleans Pelicans (31-39) at 6:30 pm PST on NBC and ESPN. As it stands now, Golden State is the eighth seed in the Western Conference and is slated for a matchup against the seventh seed Los Angeles Lakers (40-30).

