Oregon Makes top 10 for Elite 2022 RB

The Ducks remain in the running for one of the top backs in the country.

Oregon continues to make progress with some of the top talent in the country for the class of 2022.

The Ducks took a big step in their recruitment of 4-star (0.9576 on 247Sports Composite) running back George Pettaway Friday when he placed Oregon in his top 10. The other schools to make the cut for the Suffolk, Virginia prep include Alabama, North Carolina, Auburn, Virginia, Penn State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida and Virginia Tech.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

The Ducks have yet to secure a running back in their 2022 recruiting class, but the 5'11", 185-pound back is a top-tier option. One thing they do have in their favor however is that they already have an elite quarterback committed in 4-star Tanner Bailey.

The staff will be able to sell recruits, not limited to running backs, on playing with a highly-rated signal caller in their class.

Pettaway attends Nanesemond Suffolk Academy, where he racked up 825 rushing yards and 16 touches across 58 touches in just 4 games as part of a shortened junior season.

He has his pick of where he wants to play college football, as almost all of the blue bloods came calling en route to racking up 26 total offers.

Other top running backs the Ducks are pursuing include 4-star Jamie Felix (Kingsland, GA), 4-star Raleek Brown (Santa Ana, CA), 4-star Gavin Sawchuk (Littleton, CO), and former commit, 4-star Jaydn Ott (Las Vegas, NV) to name a few.

Pettaway has yet to announce a commitment date.

