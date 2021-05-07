Nick Pickett Signs With NFL Team

The undrafted safety will join former Oregon teammates Penei Sewell and Tyrell Crosby.

Oregon safety Nick Pickett has signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent Thursday. He confirmed the reports by posting the news to his Instagram story.

Pickett is the ninth Oregon player in the 2021 draft class to join an NFL roster and is the fifth defensive back to do so. He is reunited with seventh overall pick Penei Sewell and 2018 fifth-round pick Tyrell Crosby in the Motor City.

The Los Angeles native was a 3-star prospect (0.8478 per 247Sports Composite) from Salesian High School in the 2017 class. Pickett played in 45 games across his four-year career, totaling 160 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Pickett made an immediate impact on the Ducks, playing 374 snaps as a true freshman over 11 games and three starts. He was one of the few defensive players left from former head coach Willie Taggart’s lone season in 2017, including Jordon Scott, Isaac Slade-Matautia, Popo Aumavae, and Deommodore Lenoir.

Lenoir, who also attended Salesian and came to Eugene the same year as Pickett, congratulated his former teammate on his Instagram story.

“I’m happy for my brotha genuinely he gone do big things all he need was a shot,” Lenoir wrote.

The Lions rookie minicamp will be held from May 14-16.

