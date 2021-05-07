Powerhouse Pipeline: Oregon's Recruitment of the Nation's Elite Schools
The Ducks currently hold the top spot in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022, which is good for the No. 19 class nationally.
It's no secret that Oregon can recruit with anyone in the country, but one thing that has been vital to Mario Cristobal's recruiting success in Eugene has been his ability to land elite talent from some of the country's top programs.
Here is a comprehensive run down of where the Ducks stand with recruits from top programs, many of which have won national championships or are square in the conversation as some of the best high schools in the country year after year.
Note: each player listed holds an Oregon offer. Some players are committed to other schools, but that hasn't stopped the Ducks from landing them on signing day in the past.
IMG Academy Ascenders | Bradenton, Florida | 2020 National Champions
Oregon connection: wide receiver Josh Delgado '19
- 6'3", 195 pounds
- 34 offers
- Official visits scheduled Georgia (6/18)
- 6'1", 200 pounds
- 33 offers
- Top 6: LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State
- Included Oregon in top 12 released 4/4/21
- 6'1", 180 pounds
- 29 offers
- Top 5: Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, Florida State
- Official visits scheduled: Georgia (6/18)
- 6'4", 220 pounds
- 32 offers
- Top 8: Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State
- 6'2", 278 pounds
- 24 offers
- Top 6: Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina
- Official visits scheduled: Ohio State (6/4-6/6) and South Carolina (6/25-6/27).
- 6'5", 325 pounds
- 30 offers
- Top 5: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State
- Official visits scheduled: Florida (6/4-6/6) and Georgia (6/18)
- Ducks Digest Update from Reid Tingely
- 6'5", 280 pounds
- 22 offers
- Penn State commit (9/4/20)
- 6'4", 245 pounds
- 22 offers
- UCLA commit (2/21/21)
- 6'3", 203 pounds
- 36 offers
- Florida State commit (4/28/21)
St. John Bosco Braves | Bellflower, California | 2019 Co-National Champions
Oregon connection: wide receiver Kris Hutson '20, Sua'ava Poti '19, DC Tim DeRuyter '81
- 6'5", 330 pounds
- 24 offers
- Top 10: Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC
- 6'3", 265 pounds
- 13 offers
- Top 10: Boise State, Oregon, Cal, Washington, Michigan, Colorado, USC, Washington State, Miami, Arizona State
- 6'1", 204 pounds
- 6 offers
- 5'8", 165 pounds
- 6 offers
- 5'10", 165 pounds
- 8 offers
- 6'2", 195 pounds
- 10 offers
2023
- 6'5", 260 pounds
- 18 offers
Mater Dei Monarchs | Santa Ana, California | 2017 outright National Champions, 2018 Co-National Champions
Oregon connection: Austin Faoliu '17 (Former Duck Andrew Faoliu '18, Keyon Ware-Hudson '19, Sean Dollars '19, Mase Funa '19, Jaylin Davies '21, Race Mahlum '21
- 6'2" 185 pounds
- 39 offers
- USC commit (1/23/21)
- 5'8" 165 pounds
- 35 offers
- Oklahoma commit (2/5/21)
- 6'2", 195 pounds
- 49 offers
- 5'9", 165 pounds
- 3 offers
- 6'1", 182 pounds
- 19 offers
North Shore Mustangs | Houston, Texas) | 2018 Co-National Champions | No. 7 in final MaxPreps 2020 National Rankings
- 6'1", 180 pounds
- 38 offers
- Top 4: Alabama, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M
American Heritage Patriots | Plantation, Florida | No. 21 in final MaxPreps 2020 National Rankings
- 6'5", 246 pounds
- 31 offers
- Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Florida State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Jackson State
- 6'0, 175 pounds
- 39 offers
- 6'4", 250 pounds
- 29 offers
- Top 5: Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Penn State
Bishop Gorman Gaels | Las Vegas, Nevada | 2015 Co-National Champions, 2016 Outright National Champions
Oregon connections: LB Treven Ma'ae '19
- 6'2", 195 pounds
- 43 offers
- Top 11: Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Stanford, USC, Washington, Arizona State
- Official visits scheduled: Ohio State (6/4-6/6), USC (6/18-6/20) and Oregon (6/25-6/27)
- 6'6", 220 pounds
- 29 offers
- Top 5: Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon
- 6'0, 196 pounds
- 15 offers
- Former Oregon commit
- Official visits scheduled: Cal (6/25-6/27)
- 6'0, 185 pounds
- 17 offers
- USC commit (1/4/21)
