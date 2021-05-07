Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
Search

Powerhouse Pipeline: Oregon's Recruitment of the Nation's Elite Schools

Tracking Oregon's Recruiting Progress with the Nation's Elite High Schools.
Author:
Publish date:

The Ducks currently hold the top spot in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022, which is good for the No. 19 class nationally. 

It's no secret that Oregon can recruit with anyone in the country, but one thing that has been vital to Mario Cristobal's recruiting success in Eugene has been his ability to land elite talent from some of the country's top programs. 

Here is a comprehensive run down of where the Ducks stand with recruits from top programs, many of which have won national championships or are square in the conversation as some of the best high schools in the country year after year.

Note: each player listed holds an Oregon offer. Some players are committed to other schools, but that hasn't stopped the Ducks from landing them on signing day in the past. 

IMG Academy Ascenders | Bradenton, Florida | 2020 National Champions

Oregon connection: wide receiver Josh Delgado '19

5-star S Keon Sabb

  • 6'3", 195 pounds
  • 34 offers
  • Official visits scheduled Georgia (6/18)

5-star S Kamari Wilson

  • 6'1", 200 pounds
  • 33 offers
  • Top 6: LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State
  • Included Oregon in top 12 released 4/4/21

5-star CB Daylen Everette

  • 6'1", 180 pounds
  • 29 offers
  • Top 5: Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, Florida State
  • Official visits scheduled: Georgia (6/18)

4-star DE Jihaad Campbell

  • 6'4", 220 pounds
  • 32 offers
  • Top 8: Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State

4-star DT Dominick James

  • 6'2", 278 pounds
  • 24 offers
  • Top 6: Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina
  • Official visits scheduled: Ohio State (6/4-6/6) and South Carolina (6/25-6/27).

4-star OL Tyler Booker

4-star OL Drew Shelton 

  • 6'5", 280 pounds
  • 22 offers
  • Penn State commit (9/4/20)

4-star TE Jack Pedersen

  • 6'4", 245 pounds
  • 22 offers
  • UCLA commit (2/21/21)

4-star QB AJ Duffy

  • 6'3", 203 pounds
  • 36 offers
  • Florida State commit (4/28/21)

Read more: Oregon adds 2021 quarterback

St. John Bosco Braves | Bellflower, California | 2019 Co-National Champions

Oregon connection: wide receiver Kris Hutson '20, Sua'ava Poti '19, DC Tim DeRuyter '81

4-star OL Earnest Greene 

  • 6'5", 330 pounds
  • 24 offers
  • Top 10: Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC

3-star DE Nathan Burrell 

  • 6'3", 265 pounds
  • 13 offers
  • Top 10: Boise State, Oregon, Cal, Washington, Michigan, Colorado, USC, Washington State, Miami, Arizona State

3-star LB Jalen Woods

  • 6'1", 204 pounds
  • 6 offers

3-star RB Jabari Bates

  • 5'8", 165 pounds
  • 6 offers

3-star CB Tayvion Beasley 

  • 5'10", 165 pounds
  • 8 offers

4-star S Sione Hala

  • 6'2", 195 pounds
  • 10 offers

2023

4-star WDE Matayo Uiagalelei

  • 6'5", 260 pounds
  • 18 offers

Mater Dei Monarchs | Santa Ana, California | 2017 outright National Champions, 2018 Co-National Champions

Oregon connection: Austin Faoliu '17 (Former Duck Andrew Faoliu '18, Keyon Ware-Hudson '19, Sean Dollars '19, Mase Funa '19, Jaylin Davies '21, Race Mahlum '21 

5-star CB Domani Jackson

  • 6'2" 185 pounds
  • 39 offers
  • USC commit (1/23/21)

4-star RB Raleek Brown

  • 5'8" 165 pounds
  • 35 offers
  • Oklahoma commit (2/5/21)

4-star WR CJ Williams 

  • 6'2", 195 pounds
  • 49 offers

3-star CB Josh Hunter

  • 5'9", 165 pounds
  • 3 offers

3-star ATH Cooper Barkate

  • 6'1", 182 pounds
  • 19 offers

North Shore Mustangs | Houston, Texas) | 2018 Co-National Champions | No. 7 in final MaxPreps 2020 National Rankings

5-star CB Denver Harris

  • 6'1", 180 pounds
  • 38 offers
  • Top 4: Alabama, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M

American Heritage Patriots | Plantation, Florida | No. 21 in final MaxPreps 2020 National Rankings

4-star DE Marvin Jones Jr.

  • 6'5", 246 pounds
  • 31 offers
  • Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Florida State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Jackson State

4-star CB Earl Little Jr. 

  • 6'0, 175 pounds
  • 39 offers

3-star DE Richard Thomas 

  • 6'4", 250 pounds
  • 29 offers
  • Top 5: Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Penn State

Bishop Gorman Gaels | Las Vegas, Nevada | 2015 Co-National Champions, 2016 Outright National Champions

Oregon connections: LB Treven Ma'ae '19

4-star S Zion Branch

  • 6'2", 195 pounds
  • 43 offers
  • Top 11: Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Stanford, USC, Washington, Arizona State
  • Official visits scheduled: Ohio State (6/4-6/6), USC (6/18-6/20) and Oregon (6/25-6/27)

4-star DE Cyrus Moss

  • 6'6", 220 pounds
  • 29 offers
  • Top 5: Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon

4-star RB Jaydn Ott

  • 6'0, 196 pounds
  • 15 offers
  • Former Oregon commit
  • Official visits scheduled: Cal (6/25-6/27)

4-star CB Fabian Ross

  • 6'0, 185 pounds
  • 17 offers
  • USC commit (1/4/21)

More from Ducks Digest

[NFL Draft]: Nick Pickett signs with the Detroit Lions

[Football]: Players that raised their stock in the spring game

[Basketball]: Te-Hina Paopao invited to U19 world cup team trials

--

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon content at Ducksdigest.com

IMG Football
Recruiting

Powerhouse Pipeline: Oregon's Recruitment of the Nation's Elite Schools

Mario Cristobal 2021 Spring Game
Football

Players That Raised Their Stock in the Spring Game

Screen Shot 2021-05-06 at 4.38.02 PM
Recruiting

All-American Cornerback has the Ducks in Top Group

Pickett Catch
Pro Ducks

Nick Pickett Signs With NFL Team

Te-Hina Paopao USC 2020
Basketball

Te-Hina Paopao Invited to USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team Trials

AJ Abbott
Recruiting

Oregon Adds Walk-on Quarterback in 2021 Class

Screen Shot 2021-05-05 at 2.44.30 PM
Recruiting

Top Oregon Hoops Target Sets Decision Date

Penei Sewell NFL Draft
Pro Ducks

Oregon Ducks Football 2021 NFL Draft Recap