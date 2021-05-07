Powerhouse Pipeline: Oregon's Recruitment of the Nation's Elite Schools

The Ducks currently hold the top spot in the Pac-12 recruiting rankings for the class of 2022, which is good for the No. 19 class nationally.

It's no secret that Oregon can recruit with anyone in the country, but one thing that has been vital to Mario Cristobal's recruiting success in Eugene has been his ability to land elite talent from some of the country's top programs.

Here is a comprehensive run down of where the Ducks stand with recruits from top programs, many of which have won national championships or are square in the conversation as some of the best high schools in the country year after year.

Note: each player listed holds an Oregon offer. Some players are committed to other schools, but that hasn't stopped the Ducks from landing them on signing day in the past.

IMG Academy Ascenders | Bradenton, Florida | 2020 National Champions

Oregon connection: wide receiver Josh Delgado '19

5-star S Keon Sabb

6'3", 195 pounds

34 offers

Official visits scheduled Georgia (6/18)

5-star S Kamari Wilson

6'1", 200 pounds

33 offers

Top 6: LSU, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State

Included Oregon in top 12 released 4/4/21

5-star CB Daylen Everette

6'1", 180 pounds

29 offers

Top 5: Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, Florida State

Official visits scheduled: Georgia (6/18)

4-star DE Jihaad Campbell

6'4", 220 pounds

32 offers

Top 8: Georgia, Oklahoma, Clemson, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State

4-star DT Dominick James

6'2", 278 pounds

24 offers

Top 6: Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Oregon, South Carolina

Official visits scheduled: Ohio State (6/4-6/6) and South Carolina (6/25-6/27).

4-star OL Tyler Booker

6'5", 325 pounds

30 offers

Top 5: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State

Official visits scheduled: Florida (6/4-6/6) and Georgia (6/18)

Ducks Digest Update from Reid Tingely

4-star OL Drew Shelton

6'5", 280 pounds

22 offers

Penn State commit (9/4/20)

4-star TE Jack Pedersen

6'4", 245 pounds

22 offers

UCLA commit (2/21/21)

4-star QB AJ Duffy

6'3", 203 pounds

36 offers

Florida State commit (4/28/21)

St. John Bosco Braves | Bellflower, California | 2019 Co-National Champions

Oregon connection: wide receiver Kris Hutson '20, Sua'ava Poti '19, DC Tim DeRuyter '81

4-star OL Earnest Greene

6'5", 330 pounds

24 offers

Top 10: Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC

3-star DE Nathan Burrell

6'3", 265 pounds

13 offers

Top 10: Boise State, Oregon, Cal, Washington, Michigan, Colorado, USC, Washington State, Miami, Arizona State

3-star LB Jalen Woods

6'1", 204 pounds

6 offers

3-star RB Jabari Bates

5'8", 165 pounds

6 offers

3-star CB Tayvion Beasley

5'10", 165 pounds

8 offers

4-star S Sione Hala

6'2", 195 pounds

10 offers

2023

4-star WDE Matayo Uiagalelei

6'5", 260 pounds

18 offers

Mater Dei Monarchs | Santa Ana, California | 2017 outright National Champions, 2018 Co-National Champions

Oregon connection: Austin Faoliu '17 (Former Duck Andrew Faoliu '18, Keyon Ware-Hudson '19, Sean Dollars '19, Mase Funa '19, Jaylin Davies '21, Race Mahlum '21

5-star CB Domani Jackson

6'2" 185 pounds

39 offers

USC commit (1/23/21)

4-star RB Raleek Brown

5'8" 165 pounds

35 offers

Oklahoma commit (2/5/21)

4-star WR CJ Williams

6'2", 195 pounds

49 offers

3-star CB Josh Hunter

5'9", 165 pounds

3 offers

3-star ATH Cooper Barkate

6'1", 182 pounds

19 offers

North Shore Mustangs | Houston, Texas) | 2018 Co-National Champions | No. 7 in final MaxPreps 2020 National Rankings

5-star CB Denver Harris

6'1", 180 pounds

38 offers

Top 4: Alabama, Texas, LSU, Texas A&M

American Heritage Patriots | Plantation, Florida | No. 21 in final MaxPreps 2020 National Rankings

4-star DE Marvin Jones Jr.

6'5", 246 pounds

31 offers

Top 10: Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Florida State, Georgia, Texas, Oregon, Jackson State

4-star CB Earl Little Jr.

6'0, 175 pounds

39 offers

3-star DE Richard Thomas

6'4", 250 pounds

29 offers

Top 5: Indiana, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Mississippi State, Penn State

Bishop Gorman Gaels | Las Vegas, Nevada | 2015 Co-National Champions, 2016 Outright National Champions

Oregon connections: LB Treven Ma'ae '19

4-star S Zion Branch

6'2", 195 pounds

43 offers

Top 11: Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Stanford, USC, Washington, Arizona State

Official visits scheduled: Ohio State (6/4-6/6), USC (6/18-6/20) and Oregon (6/25-6/27)

4-star DE Cyrus Moss

6'6", 220 pounds

29 offers

Top 5: Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon

4-star RB Jaydn Ott

6'0, 196 pounds

15 offers

Former Oregon commit

Official visits scheduled: Cal (6/25-6/27)

4-star CB Fabian Ross

6'0, 185 pounds

17 offers

USC commit (1/4/21)

