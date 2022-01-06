2022 CB Jahlil Florence Includes Oregon in Updated Top Five

The former Oregon pledge reopened his commitment but still has the Ducks among his top schools.

2022 cornerback Jahlil Florence has included Oregon in his top five schools. His list, which he announced on Wednesday on Twitter, also includes Miami, Oklahoma, USC, and Florida.

Florence, a 6'1," 180-pound cornerback from Lincoln High School in San Diego, Calif., originally committed to Oregon in August but decommitted in December shortly after Mario Cristobal left to become the Miami Hurricanes' head coach.

When he announced his decommitment, he said that he still had interest in the Ducks and that he wanted to see who they hired. He also said that the University of Oregon "has always been my dream school," and after keeping Oregon in his top five, it's safe to say that he has been in communication with Dan Lanning and his new staff.

Florence's teammate, Jalil Tucker, remained committed to Oregon and signed with the Ducks during the early signing period.

Shortly after he reopened his commitment last month, he received offers from Miami, Oklahoma and Florida, who all made it into his top five as well. He also took a visit to USC in December, telling Ducks Digest prior to reopening his commitment that he believed new head coach Lincoln Riley would "bring USC football back." Florence plans to visit Miami later this month.

READ MORE: The Latest With Oregon and Jahlil Florence Ahead of Early Signing Period

Bringing Florence back is a priority for Oregon, as the secondary is going to be quite young and inexperienced in 2022, especially at cornerback. Mykael Wright declared for the NFL draft, and DJ James entered the transfer portal. Tucker is the only corner that signed his NLI for the Ducks, and safety Trejon Williams remains committed to Oregon but didn't sign during the early signing period.

You may also like:

Robby Ashford Officially Enters Transfer Portal

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Check out our Forums HERE