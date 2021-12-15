2022 LB Devon Jackson Signs With Oregon

The Nebraska native committed to Oregon on Oct. 2 and stayed true to the end.

2022 linebacker Devon Jackson has made it official and signed his national letter of intent with the Ducks today during the early signing period.

Jackson is from Burke High School in Omaha, Neb., and is the top-rated prospect in the state, according to 247 Sports.

Jackson committed to Oregon over Miami, Arizona State, and Auburn, among others. He's the third highest-rated recruit currently committed to the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting class, with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and athlete Jalil Tucker the two above him. Jackson could be the highest-rated pledge in the class to sign in the early signing period.

Jackson's mother shared a photo of her son and their family upon his signing.

This is a massive get for Oregon at a time of great uncertainty, as many of the players in this recruiting class have either de-committed or are waiting until February to sign after Mario Cristobal’s departure to Miami. After the news came out that Oregon hired Dan Lanning as the next coach, Jackson simply tweeted out one word — “Bet.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker will fit in well with the Ducks at a position that became very thin in 2021. Justin Flowe will be back from injury in the spring and freshmen Keith Brown and Jackson LaDuke will be playing with more experience, but Jackson is another incredibly talented linebacker to have on the roster ready to develop if similar injuries happen next season.

The only other linebacker currently committed to Oregon in 2022 is Harrison Taggart, who signed with Oregon on Wednesday as well. Taggart was able to talk with new coach Dan Lanning before signing.

With Linebackers Coach Ken Wilson off to become the new head coach at Nevada, Jackson will be very interested to see who the new linebackers coach will be now that Lanning is in town. But rest assured he is happy that a defensive-minded coach is now in Eugene.

