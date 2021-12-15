2022 LB Harrison Taggart Signs With Oregon Ducks

The Ducks locked down one of the best players in the state of Utah.

The Oregon Ducks kept their Utah pipeline going, signing 2022 linebacker Harrison Taggart Wednesday. The Corner Canyon prep is one of two linebackers to sign with Oregon, joining Nebraska native Devon Jackson.

Taggart committed to Oregon on Oct. 17 over other Pac-12 schools including Utah, USC, UCLA and Arizona. He recently received an in-home visit from UCLA but remained committed to Oregon up until putting ink to paper.

The 6'2", 208-pound linebacker is one of seven players to sign with Oregon during the early signing period, including Jackson, Jalil Tucker, Michael Wooten, Sir Mells, Texas flip Anthony Jones, and fellow Utah native Ben Roberts.

Taggart took to Twitter to express his reaction to making it official.

Taggart, the all-time leader tackler in the history of Corner Canyon's football program, also received an in-home visit from Mario Cristobal, Joe Salave'a and Ken Wilson days before Cristobal accepted the head coach position at Miami.

Now with a defensive-minded head coach in Dan Lanning coming to town, it's apparent that Taggart was a fan of the hire. He will have a shot at contributing in a linebacker room loaded with young talent, including Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell, Keith Brown, Jackson LaDuke, and others.

Taggart told Ducks Digest following his visit to Eugene in July that playing alongside Flowe and Sewell would be "insane, getting to play under some of the best linebackers in the nation, if not the best linebackers in the nation. Playing under the best, you just strive to be the best."

Taggart was teammates at Corner Canyon with current Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who provided him and his father with a tour of the campus.

Now, Taggart gets the chance to play with his long-time friend and some of the best linebackers in the nation, as well as for a defensive guru in Lanning and a brand new coaching staff in Eugene.

