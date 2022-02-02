Oregon Signs 2022 Safety Trejon Williams

Oregon Ducks Sign 2022 Safety Trejon Williams
Oregon safety commit Trejon Williams has signed with the Ducks, inking a long-time verbal pledge.
Williams originally committed to Oregon on Mar 26, 2021 over competing offers from Penn State, USC and Arizona among others. Standing at 5'11", 180 pounds, the Jefferson (Portland, Ore.) High School safety standout is ranked the No. 2 player in the state behind Michigan wide receiver signee Darrius Clemmons according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. The Ducks also secured a signature from 2022 wide receiver Justius Lowe, the No. 3 player in the state in the same composite.
The Ducks lost a commitment from Landon Hullaby following Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami, and Hullaby will follow former Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Secondary Coach Marcel Yates to Texas Tech. Oregon was able to add Khamari Terrell to the fold in the 2022 class, a prospect listed by many services as a cornerback, but some believe he has the versatility to potentially play safety.
