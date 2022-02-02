Skip to main content

Oregon Ducks Sign 2022 Safety Trejon Williams

The Ducks keep one of the state's top players home for his college football.

Oregon safety commit Trejon Williams has signed with the Ducks, inking a long-time verbal pledge.

Williams originally committed to Oregon on Mar 26, 2021 over competing offers from Penn State, USC and Arizona among others. Standing at 5'11", 180 pounds, the Jefferson (Portland, Ore.) High School safety standout is ranked the No. 2 player in the state behind Michigan wide receiver signee Darrius Clemmons according to the 247 Sports composite rankings. The Ducks also secured a signature from 2022 wide receiver Justius Lowe, the No. 3 player in the state in the same composite.

The Ducks lost a commitment from Landon Hullaby following Mario Cristobal's departure to Miami, and Hullaby will follow former Defensive Coordinator Tim DeRuyter and Secondary Coach Marcel Yates to Texas Tech. Oregon was able to add Khamari Terrell to the fold in the 2022 class, a prospect listed by many services as a cornerback, but some believe he has the versatility to potentially play safety.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Trejon Williams Jefferson Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Signs 2022 Safety Trejon Williams

The Ducks lock in a big-time playmaker in the secondary

11 seconds ago
Signing Day Tracker
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Tracker

Keep it here for all the latest updates from the recruiting trail

2 hours ago
Dave Iuli Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

PODCAST: Can Oregon Football Recruiting Finish Strong on National Signing Day?

How will the Ducks put finishing touches on the 2022 recruiting class?

9 hours ago

You may also like:

Oregon Ducks 2022 National Signing Day tracker

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Trejon Williams Jefferson Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Signs 2022 Safety Trejon Williams

11 seconds ago
Signing Day Tracker
Recruiting

Oregon Football Recruiting: 2022 National Signing Day Tracker

2 hours ago
Dave Iuli Oregon Visit
Recruiting

PODCAST: Can Oregon Football Recruiting Finish Strong on National Signing Day?

9 hours ago
Nyara Sabally ASU
Basketball

Oregon Earns Commanding Win Over ASU Behind 22 Points From Nyara Sabally

16 hours ago
Jayden Limar Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Jayden Limar Talks Oregon Trip, Future Visit Plans

22 hours ago
Caleb Williams With Lincoln Riley
Recruiting

Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Announces Transfer Destination

23 hours ago
Jahlil Florence Whiteout Uni's
Recruiting

IMPACT+ EVAL: 2022 Oregon CB Commit Jahlil Florence

Jan 31, 2022
Member Exclusive
Jahlil Florence Autzen
Recruiting

PODCAST: Jahlil Florence Commits to Oregon Over USC, Ducks Add Transfers

Jan 31, 2022