BREAKING: 2022 WR Pledge Stephon Johnson Decommits from Oregon

The Ducks are now left without a wide receiver in their 2022 recruiting class.

Mario Cristobal's departure shrunk Oregon's 2022 recruiting class significantly, with only seven players signed during the early signing period and three players committed but yet to sign.

The 2022 class shrank once again Wednesday as wide receiver pledge Stephon Johnson announced he has decommitted from Oregon.

Johnson had been one of Oregon's earliest commits in the class, having announced his commitment in March of 2021. The 6'0," 175-pound prep from DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Tex., had interest from schools such as Ole Miss, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland prior to his decision to come to Eugene. It's not clear whether he still has interest in Oregon at this time.

The Ducks have now seen 11 pledges decommit since Cristobal headed to Miami, including all four wide receiver commits. Johnson joins Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona), Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), and Nicholas Anderson (Oklahoma) as the former Ducks commits to reopen their recruitment.

Oregon has just one offensive player in the fold for the 2022 class — offensive tackle Michael Wooten. Johnson's decision to seek other options also hurts because he was the last Texas recruit committed to Oregon, as Anderson, Kelvin Banks (Texas), Cameron Williams (Texas), and Landon Hullaby (Texas Tech) had all been committed all signed with programs closer to home.

Oregon still has a young, talented receiving corps returning next season, including Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton, Isaiah Brevard, and Kris Hutson. But having such a loaded incoming class in 2022 would have ensured that the Ducks would be set at the wide receiver position for the foreseeable future, and while the 2022 recruiting cycle is winding down, the transfer portal is also an option for Dan Lanning, Junior Adams, and the Oregon coaching staff to add some depth at wideout.

