Earlier this week, three-star defensive end Jaeden Moore from Visalia (Calif.) Central Valley Christian announced his top four schools. Oregon made the cut along with Arizona, Cal and Washington.

Along with his updated finalists, Moore set a commitment date for this Friday, August 16. He'll announce his college decision at 2:15 pm PT.

Moore is as talented as they come at the defensive end position for Central Valley Christian High School. His length at 6'5" combined with a weight of 230 pounds allow him to stick out to schools recruiting him almost instantly while playing under the Friday night lights.

Stats-wise, Moore recorded 155 total tackles with 17.5 sacks en route to an 11-5 overall record with the Cavaliers. His big frame allowed him to be an asset for his school on the offensive side of the ball as well, where he played tight end—picking up 60 receptions for 975 yards and 17 touchdowns.

READ MORE: Alani Noa Announces College Commitment

His explosion off the ball is where he exceeds at the defensive end position. Moore excels at shedding blocks quickly while chasing down running backs across the other side of the field.

He holds 16 total offers, with many of them coming from West Coast schools, six of which are from the Pac-12. Oregon offered Moore in June, which was followed by his unofficial visit to Eugene in July during the Saturday Night Live weekend.

Moore also has been able to visit other schools in the conference including Arizona, Cal, Washington and Washington State. Of the five he has visited, Cal had the greatest number of visits with three separate times this year.

Final thoughts

The 2023 recruiting class has 15 commits, with three being part of the interior defensive line and one edge rusher. The Ducks current defensive ends/outside linebackers include players like Bradyn Swinson, DJ Johnson, Brandon Buckner and Treven Ma’ae

If Oregon were to land a commitment from Moore, it would add a lot more depth to a position currently looking for their own identity. With the departure of Kayvon Thibodeaux to the NFL, Duck fans are excited to see who is going to be that next big-time player to help the defense get after the quarterback.

Moore has that physical excitement when he plays defensively, something the Ducks can use up front for the future. With his long frame and athleticism, Oregon would be getting a steal of a recruit to add to the 2023 class.

It seems everyone has a different prediction for where he'll end up on Friday but the Ducks are hopeful after turning up the heat in recent months. Moore recently landed an offer from Notre Dame, which could make things interesting in the home stretch.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE