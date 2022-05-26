Lincoln Running Back Roderick Robinson II Announces College Commitment
2023 Lincoln (San Diego, CA) running back Roderick Robinson has committed to UCLA. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.
Robinson chose the Bruins after releasing a top eight that consisted of UCLA, Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He is rated a three-star (0.8843) prospect on the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 413 player nationally, the No. 28 running back and the No. 25 prospect in California on the same ranking system.
READ MORE: The five most important recruits for Oregon in the 2023 class
Robinson's recruitment took off as a junior, with late offers from big SEC schools like Georgia and Florida coming in the weeks leading up to his commitment. Last season he ran for 1,273 yards on 185 carries and scored 17 touchdowns, according to Max Preps.
Oregon was considered a serious contender for a majority of this recruitment, largely because Robinson's teammates Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker signed with the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting class.
Oregon CB Commit Jalil Tucker
Lincoln defensive back Jalil Tucker poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon.
Oregon CB Jahlil Florence
2022 cornerback Jahlil Florence was one of numerous early enrollees that joined the Ducks for spring football.
With Robinson now slated to play for another Pac-12 school, the Ducks turn their attention to a number of other prospects on their recruiting big board to form a dynamic duo with Dante Dowdell, a powerful bruising back from Mississippi that verbally committed to Oregon on May 13. The remaining running back targets include Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL), Kaleb Jackson (Baton Rouge, LA), Jeremiyah Love (St. Louis, MO) and Parker Jenkins (Houston, TX).
Nation's No. 1 OT Kadyn Proctor Sets Official Visit Schedule
Adrian Klemm has his sights set on one of the best in the 2023 cycle
Oregon Set to Host Big-12 Commit This Summer
The Ducks are determined to make a strong push back into Texas
BetOnline Releases Opening Odds for Oregon Win Total in 2022
Check out how many games the Ducks are projected to win this season
READ MORE: Oregon 2023 running back hot board
Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 23 by 247Sports with five commitments, headlined by Arizona cornerback Cole Martin.
*WATCH RODERICK ROBINSON HIGHLIGHTS HERE*
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox