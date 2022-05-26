The top running back in California is officially off the board Thursday morning.

2023 Lincoln (San Diego, CA) running back Roderick Robinson has committed to UCLA. He announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

Robinson chose the Bruins after releasing a top eight that consisted of UCLA, Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He is rated a three-star (0.8843) prospect on the 247Sports composite and is ranked the No. 413 player nationally, the No. 28 running back and the No. 25 prospect in California on the same ranking system.

Robinson's recruitment took off as a junior, with late offers from big SEC schools like Georgia and Florida coming in the weeks leading up to his commitment. Last season he ran for 1,273 yards on 185 carries and scored 17 touchdowns, according to Max Preps.

Oregon was considered a serious contender for a majority of this recruitment, largely because Robinson's teammates Jahlil Florence and Jalil Tucker signed with the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting class.

Oregon CB Commit Jalil Tucker Jalil Tucker/Oregon Athletics Lincoln defensive back Jalil Tucker poses during a photoshoot on a visit to Oregon.

Oregon CB Jahlil Florence 2022 cornerback Jahlil Florence was one of numerous early enrollees that joined the Ducks for spring football.

With Robinson now slated to play for another Pac-12 school, the Ducks turn their attention to a number of other prospects on their recruiting big board to form a dynamic duo with Dante Dowdell, a powerful bruising back from Mississippi that verbally committed to Oregon on May 13. The remaining running back targets include Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, FL), Kaleb Jackson (Baton Rouge, LA), Jeremiyah Love (St. Louis, MO) and Parker Jenkins (Houston, TX).

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 23 by 247Sports with five commitments, headlined by Arizona cornerback Cole Martin.

