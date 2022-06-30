2023 long snapper Nick Duzansky has committed to the Oregon Ducks. He announced his commitment on social media Thursday morning.

"I would like to thank the University of Oregon Coaching staff, Coach Lanning, Coach Lorig and Coach Tink, for giving me this opportunity to continue my academic and athletes career," he wrote on Twitter. "With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon! #ScoDucks"

Duzansky attends St. Francis College Prep and hails from Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The 6-foot-4 190 pounder is rated a five-star prospect according to Rubio Long Snapping, one of the premier scouting services for long snapping and specialists.

Oregon's latest commit was in Eugene for a visit earlier this month and was also on campus in the spring. Special Teams Coordinator Joe Lorig made the trip to the Midwest to see Duzansky snap in person in late May.

He chose the Ducks after considering schools like Notre Dame and Penn State during his recruitment.

Duzansky's commitment is a timely one for Dan Lanning, as the Ducks enter their final season with long snapper Karsten Battles, who's been nothing short of automatic in his four years with Oregon. Lorig enters his first season leading Oregon special teams after establishing himself as one of the best in the business during his previous time spent coaching at Penn State.

