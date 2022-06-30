Dana Altman and the Ducks lose the verbal commitment of a top-five talent in 2023.

2023 five-star basketball recruit Mookie Cook is back on the market. On Wednesday night the elite forward announced he would be reopening his recruitment and de-committed from the Oregon Ducks.

"I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me," Cook penned in a social media post.

"I am grateful for their support, as well as the fan's. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to the University of Oregon." I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.

Cook attends Compress Prep in Chandler, Arizona and is ranked the No. 5 overall player on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 2 small forward and the top basketball prospect in Arizona for his class.

He initially committed to Oregon on March 31, but will go through the recruiting process once again. Cook, who originally hails from Portland, was the second-highest rated recruit in the history of the program at the time of his commitment (0.9976), trailing only big man Bol Bol (0.9989).

The 6-foot-7 forward is the second big-time prospect to de-commit from Oregon in June, as 2022 guard signee Dior Johnson flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Pittsburgh Panthers. In-state star point guard Jackson Shelstad is now the only commit in 2023.

Cook says he will still consider Oregon in his recruitment and also heavily considered Gonzaga and Kentucky before pledging to the Ducks.

