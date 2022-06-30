Five-Star Basketball Recruit Mookie Cooke De-Commits from Oregon Ducks
2023 five-star basketball recruit Mookie Cook is back on the market. On Wednesday night the elite forward announced he would be reopening his recruitment and de-committed from the Oregon Ducks.
"I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me," Cook penned in a social media post.
"I am grateful for their support, as well as the fan's. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to the University of Oregon." I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.
Cook attends Compress Prep in Chandler, Arizona and is ranked the No. 5 overall player on the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked the No. 2 small forward and the top basketball prospect in Arizona for his class.
RELATED: "As of right now they seem picture perfect"--2023 OT Miles McVay recaps Oregon Official visit
He initially committed to Oregon on March 31, but will go through the recruiting process once again. Cook, who originally hails from Portland, was the second-highest rated recruit in the history of the program at the time of his commitment (0.9976), trailing only big man Bol Bol (0.9989).
OT Miles McVay Eying Decision Following Oregon Ducks Official Visit
The Ducks are in a great spot with the All-American OL
Four-star CB Caleb Presley Announces Top Six, Sets Commitment Date
The Ducks could be closing in on adding one of the top defensive backs in 2023
DE Johnny Bowens De-Commits From Texas A&M After Oregon Visit
Bowens was part of an elite cast of prospects in Eugene last weekend
The 6-foot-7 forward is the second big-time prospect to de-commit from Oregon in June, as 2022 guard signee Dior Johnson flipped his commitment from the Ducks to the Pittsburgh Panthers. In-state star point guard Jackson Shelstad is now the only commit in 2023.
Cook says he will still consider Oregon in his recruitment and also heavily considered Gonzaga and Kentucky before pledging to the Ducks.
RELATED: Dior Johnson de-commits from Oregon
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox