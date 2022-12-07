2023 four-star tackle Spencer Fano has committed to the University of Utah. He announced his decision during on the 247Sports YouTube channel Tuesday night.

He chose the Utes from a top four that also included Oregon, Michigan and BYU. Fano visited each of his finalists and hosted coaches from Oregon, Michigan and Utah for in-home visits this week.

Fano was also able to get out to Eugene in October for on an official that he seemed to enjoy. The 6-foot-5 270-pound lineman is rated as the second-best Utah recruit and No. 14 tackle recruit in the nation per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Utah just secured back-to-back conference championships after a win over USC last week and that success is starting to carry over to the recruiting trail. Fano's commitment adds to an impressive 2023 haul for Kyle Whittingham, who already has one other four-star tackle committed in Caleb Lomu from Gilbert, AZ.

Fano's older brother Logan Fano entered the transfer portal on Tuesday which could be a sign of an upcoming reunion at the next level in Salt Lake City.

Oregon's 2023 recruiting class sits at No. 12 nationally (according to 247Sports) and has a solid haul along the offensive line. The Ducks will add JUCO offensive tackle George Silva from Southern California and they're still in the mix for five-star Kadyn Proctor. Oregon has four interior linemen committed including Iapani Laloulu, Lipe Moala, Gernorris Wilson and Bryce Boulton.

Oregon will look to rebuild and reload what will be lost this offseason with the upperclassmen lineman departing for the NFL. Adrian Klemm has done a tremendous job in his first year with the ducks, molding one of the best offensive lines in college football.

Marcus Harper, Josh Conerly Jr., Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dawson Jaramillo should return valuable experience to an offensive line that will look much different in 2023.

