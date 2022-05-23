One of Oregon's top linebacker targets is ready to announce his commitment.

2023 Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.) linebacker Tre Edwards is closing in on his decision. He announced a commitment date of May 27 and narrowed his suitors to four, with Oregon, Arizona, UCLA and Cal all making the cut.

Edwards has emerged as one of the top linebackers in the San Diego area for the class of 2023 and he's reeled in 14 reported offers, earning him a four-star (0.9215) rating on the 247Sports composite.

From the Oregon side of things, linebackers coach Jake Long has been his primary recruiter for the Ducks. Edwards made it out to Eugene for a visit in mid-April and spoke about his interest in Oregon.

"I'm most excited to see what the new coaching staff can do up there," Edwards said. "Because Oregon in the past they've been known as an offensive school, but with Coach Lanning and all the guys he's bringing I feel like their program's gonna change to more of a defensive school and that's what I like because I play on the defensive side of the ball."

Edwards mentioned that he's looking for a place that feels like home, and one Pac-12 school is set to receive some good news when he commits.

"The main thing is--I'm just gonna see if the place feels like home to me," he told Ducks Digest. "I feel like if it feels like home then, that's the main part if it doesn't feel like home then there's something off."

