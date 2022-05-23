Ashton Cozart Flips Commitment From Oklahoma Sooners to Oregon Ducks
2023 Marcus (Flower Mound, Tex.) wide receiver Ashton Cozart has flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Oregon Ducks.
He was on campus in Eugene for a visit over the weekend, which looked like it sealed the deal for his commitment. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound wideout had been committed to Oklahoma since Feb. 4, initially choosing the Sooners over competing offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama among others.
With Cozart in the fold, he becomes the second wide receiver to join Oregon's 2023 recruiting class alongside Jurrion Dickey, who pledged to the Ducks on May 2. The Ducks also recently landed Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Caleb Chapman for the 2022 season.
Cozart, an Under Armour All-American, is the fifth commit in Oregon's class, which moves from No. 35 to No. 21 nationally (according to the 247 composite), jumping schools like Florida, Clemson and Oklahoma along the way.
He's rated a four-star (0.9305 on 247Sports Composite) prospect and ranked the No. 164 player nationally, the No. 23 wide receiver and the No. 32 prospect in Texas.
Ashton Cozart is the second wide receiver to commit to Oregon in the 2023 class.
As a junior in 2021, Cozart hauled in 36 catches for 680 yards (18.9 yards per catch) in 11 games en route to an 8-3 (6-1 district) overall record for the Marcus Marauders, who were crowned Texas 6A Region 1 District 6 champions.
The Texas product spent part of his high school football career in the Pacific Northwest, playing the 2020 season at Puyallup High School in Washington, the same high school where the Ducks found 2022 offensive line signee Dave Iuli. He also spent some time on the 7 on 7 circuit this spring with FSP (Ford Sports Performance), a national skill development program that's also home to Oregon targets Jayden Wayne and Caleb Presley.
Other wide receivers to keep an eye on for Oregon in 2023 include Malachi Riley (Corona, Calif.) and Jaidyn Doss (Pecuiliar, MO).
*WATCH ASHTON COZART HIGHLIGHTS*
