Skip to main content

Ashton Cozart Flips Commitment From Oklahoma Sooners to Oregon Ducks

Junior Adams stays hot on the recruiting trail with the addition of another four-star wide receiver.

2023 Marcus (Flower Mound, Tex.) wide receiver Ashton Cozart has flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners to the Oregon Ducks. 

He was on campus in Eugene for a visit over the weekend, which looked like it sealed the deal for his commitment. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound wideout had been committed to Oklahoma since Feb. 4, initially choosing the Sooners over competing offers from the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama among others.

With Cozart in the fold, he becomes the second wide receiver to join Oregon's 2023 recruiting class alongside Jurrion Dickey, who pledged to the Ducks on May 2. The Ducks also recently landed Texas A&M transfer wide receiver Caleb Chapman for the 2022 season. 

Cozart, an Under Armour All-American, is the fifth commit in Oregon's class, which moves from No. 35 to No. 21 nationally (according to the 247 composite), jumping schools like Florida, Clemson and Oklahoma along the way.

He's rated a four-star (0.9305 on 247Sports Composite) prospect and ranked the No. 164 player nationally, the No. 23 wide receiver and the No. 32 prospect in Texas. 

Marcus WR Ashton Cozart

Ashton Cozart Marcus 2

Ashton Cozart is the second wide receiver to commit to Oregon in the 2023 class.

Marcus WR Ashton Cozart

Ashton Cozart Marcus 1

Ashton Cozart goes through warmups for the Marcus Marauders. 

As a junior in 2021, Cozart hauled in 36 catches for 680 yards (18.9 yards per catch) in 11 games en route to an 8-3 (6-1 district) overall record for the Marcus Marauders, who were crowned Texas 6A Region 1 District 6 champions. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Samson Okunlola Oregon Pancake Visit
Play
Recruiting

Pancake Honcho: OL Samson Okunlola Shares Unique Oregon Visit Photos

The Ducks hosted one of the top offensive line talents in the country this weekend

Ducks Digest
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: 2024 QB Demond Williams Jr. Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment

The Ducks are wasting no time pursuing elite passers in future classes

Ducks Digest
Raymond Pulido Bosco 2 Cropped
Play
Recruiting

Oregon Latest Offer For OL Raymond Pulido as Recruitment Explodes

The Ducks have a big connection that could pay off down the road

Ducks Digest

The Texas product spent part of his high school football career in the Pacific Northwest, playing the 2020 season at Puyallup High School in Washington, the same high school where the Ducks found 2022 offensive line signee Dave Iuli. He also spent some time on the 7 on 7 circuit this spring with FSP (Ford Sports Performance), a national skill development program that's also home to Oregon targets Jayden Wayne and Caleb Presley.

Other wide receivers to keep an eye on for Oregon in 2023 include Malachi Riley (Corona, Calif.) and Jaidyn Doss (Pecuiliar, MO). 

*WATCH ASHTON COZART HIGHLIGHTS*

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

In This Article (1)

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks

More Ducks

Samson Okunlola Oregon Pancake Visit
Recruiting

Pancake Honcho: OL Samson Okunlola Shares Unique Oregon Visit Photos

By Max Torres2 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: 2024 QB Demond Williams Jr. Talks Oregon Offer, Recruitment

By Max Torres6 hours ago
Raymond Pulido Bosco 2 Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Latest Offer For OL Raymond Pulido as Recruitment Explodes

By Max Torres13 hours ago
Jordan Anderson Cropped
Recruiting

Oregon Gaining Ground With WR Jordan Anderson

By Max TorresMay 21, 2022
Caleb Chapman Cropped
Recruiting

Texas A&M Transfer WR Caleb Chapman Commits to Oregon

By Max TorresMay 21, 2022
Ashton Cozart
Recruiting

2023 Oklahoma WR Commit Ashton Cozart Visiting Oregon This Weekend

By Dylan ReubenkingMay 21, 2022
Jaedon Matthews Saguaro Cropped
Recruiting

2024 RB Jaedon Matthews Talks Oregon Offer

By Joe ZochertMay 21, 2022
Micah Banuelos
Recruiting

Micah Bañuelos Lining up Official Visits Heading Into Summer

By Max TorresMay 20, 2022