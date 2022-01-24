2024 QB Julian Sayin Recaps Oregon Visit

Sayin already has almost 20 offers and has been recruited by major programs since he was in middle school.

Eugene was lively with high school and transfer portal visitors this weekend, with prospects from the 2022 recruiting class and even the 2026 class checking out Oregon.

2024 quarterback Julian Sayin took a trip to Oregon to check out the world-class facilities, tour the campus and meet the new coaching staff. He arrived on Saturday and got to take a tour around campus with Head Coach Dan Lanning, whom he had briefly met during his visit to Georgia.

"I really liked him," Sayin said of Lanning. "His message was like 'it all starts with the quarterback. That's what makes us tick, so we got to pick the right guy.'"

Sayin, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore from Carlsbad High School in Carlsbad, Calif., is already one of the most highly-touted signal callers in the 2024 class, landing offers from elite programs like Notre Dame, USC, and Texas.

One of his first offers was from Florida State back when he was in eighth grade. The offer was extended to him by none other than Kenny Dillingham, who was the Seminoles' offensive coordinator at the time and now holds the same position at Oregon.

Sayin told Ducks Digest that his favorite part of the visit to Eugene was getting to sit down with Dillingham, a coach he had a relationship with for more than a year.

"I really liked talking ball with Coach Dillingham," Sayin said. "We were able to sit down in the quarterback room and just talk for like an hour and 45 minutes, just about concepts and how they read things."

Dillingham has been hustling on the recruiting trail since touching down in Eugene and taking over as the offensive coordinator. Sayin said that Dillingham told him a little bit about what the future Oregon offense is going to look like.

"I like how for the quarterbacks, he's gonna make it easy on you," Sayin said. "He's gonna make you figure out how to read the defense."

While Oregon hasn't offered the young quarterback yet, his relationship with Dillingham is strong, and they communicate frequently.

"They're working on it just because of the relationship I have with Coach Dillingham," Sayin told Ducks Digest regarding a potential offer from Oregon. "We've been able to talk for over a year now and just build that relationship."

This weekend wasn't the first time Sayin got to take a trip up to Eugene. He checked out the Ducks in their regular season finale against Oregon State on Nov. 27 at Autzen Stadium.

"I definitely like the sports support from the fans," Sayin said. "It's just a great vibe."

Sayin said that he liked the "vibe" from the coaching staff and that he was impressed by Oregon's "amazing" facilities. Oregon fits his requirements of a future home, as he said he was prioritizing having a "good vibe" from the coaching staff, the ability to fit in their scheme, and feeling at home with the school and the program.

The Carlsbad native has two more seasons of high school ball left, but he's clearly already impressed a number of big programs. He recently took a visit to Georgia and will return to Athens in the spring, along with visits to Notre Dame and Texas. He also mentioned that he hopes to get back to Eugene.

Keep an eye on this young quarterback as he continues to stack offers from the nation's top programs.

You may also like:

WR Jurrion Dickey Talks Oregon Visit, Relationships with New Staff

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE