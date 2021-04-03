All-American WR Chris Marshall Places Oregon in Top 8

Are the Ducks close to adding another wide receiver to the 2022 class?

After adding to the Pac-12's top-ranked recruiting class earlier this week, the Ducks don't appear to be slowing down. 4-star (0.9265 on 247Sports Composite) wide receiver Chris Marshall placed the Ducks in his newest group of top schools along with Alabama, Texas A&M, Jackson State, USC, Arizona State, LSU, and Auburn.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

Marshall is another insane athlete out of Marshall High School in Fort Bend, Texas. He is ranked the nation's No. 23 wide receiver and the No. 31 player in Texas. Last season was his first playing football and he set the league on fire, finishing with 45 receptions, 1009 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 22.4 yards per reception.

The 6'3", 195-pound wideout also plays basketball and has some pretty nice bounce. He is currently committed to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl in San Antonio next year.

I spoke with the Ducks newest commit Stephon Johnson earlier this week following his commitment and he told me that Marshall was one of the players he is trying to get to join him in Eugene, among others.

"I'm trying to get Chris Marshall from Fort Bend (TX)," he said. "Jacoby Mathews from Louisiana. He doesn't have an offer yet--feel like he'd be a great addition. Evan Stewart as well. Kelvin Banks, that's the main man right there. That's been my boy forever. We grew up together."

The state of Texas is loaded with talent every recruiting cycle and the Ducks have already made significant progress re-establishing the Texas to Eugene pipeline with verbal commitments from Johnson and safety Lando Hullaby.

Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon flexed his recruiting muscles in 2021 with the additions of three all-American wideouts in Dont'e Thornton, Troy Franklin, and Isaiah Brevard.

Could Marshall be next?

Watch full junior season highlights here

You may also like:

[Recruiting]: Stephon talks commitment and who he's recruiting

[Football]: Oregon DC Tim DeRuyter Talks Spring Football

[Football]: Oregon OL Coach Alex Mirabal speaks on development in the trenches