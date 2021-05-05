Blue-chip DE Places Oregon in Top 8

Can White become the next elite defensive end to play his college ball in Eugene?

5-star (0.9831 on 247Sports Composite) defensive end Enai White has included Oregon in his top eight schools. His list also includes Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Florida, and Ohio State.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

The Ducks are no strangers in White's recruitment after making his top 13 that he released back in November. He tweeted out last month that he will be taking an unofficial visit to Oregon, although when that will be remains unknown.

White (6’6”, 230 pounds) attends Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia and is ranked the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, as well as the No. 2 weak side defensive end in the country and the No. 39 overall player in the class of 2022.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal has built pipelines in several states, including California and Texas, but he has rarely brought in recruits from Pennsylvania. Since he took over as head coach in 2017, only 2018 offensive tackle Justin Johnson has come to Oregon from Pennsylvania.

The Ducks have a major need at pass rusher with Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to be a three-and-done player and a top 5 prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's the only proven pass rusher Oregon currently has on the roster.

Oregon currently has one commit along the defensive line in the class of 2022 in 4-star Gracen Halton, a 6'3", 270-pounder from San Diego's Saint Augustine High School. Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the Pac-12 and No. 19 nationally, according to 247Sports.

White is an Adidas All-American and currently holds 43 offers. The next step for Oregon is going to be getting him on campus for a visit, potentially when the recruiting dead period is lifted at the beginning of June.

WATCH ENAI WHITE HIGHLIGHTS HERE

