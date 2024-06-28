Oregon Football Recruiting: 5-Star RB Jordon Davison Commits to Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have been rolling on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.
On Friday, that continued, with Dan Lanning and the Ducks scoring a major recruiting win by securing the commitment of five-star Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) running back Jordon Davison.
Davison picked the Ducks over Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans.
He is the second big-time commitment of the day for the Ducks, with defensive lineman Josiah Sharma committing just minutes before.
Davison is currently rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and ranks as the No. 18 player in the country, the No. 2 running back in the class, and the No. 1 player in California. The other three main recruiting services (ESPN, 247Sports and On3) all have Davison rated as a four-star recruit and a top 250 player.
Standing 5-11 and weighing in at 230 pounds, Davison made his decision coming off of a string of official visits, including trips to Alabama on May 31, Michigan on June 7, Oregon on June 14, and Ohio State on June 21.
He has one official visit remaining, but it is unclear where he will take that trip as of now.
In his career at Mater Dei, per Max Preps, Davison has rushed 301 times for 2,364 yards and 31 touchdowns in 33 games, including 1,514 yards and 17 scores as a sophomore.
In his junior campaign, Davison's production was slowed down by a lower body injury, that affected him for most of the season. Nevertheless, Davison toughed it out, and played in 10 games, rushing 662 yards on 101 carries with 10 scores, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
