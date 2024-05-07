Oregon Football Running Back Jay Harris: Unique Journey To Ducks
How does an unnoticed high school running back end up contending for playing time with the Oregon Ducks, a team with the fourth-best odds to win a national championship in the 2024 season?
Meet Oregon football transfer Jay Harris.
Harris was an all-state running back and cornerback for his high school team, Timberland (Missouri) High School in 2022, but did not garner a single offer from a Division I school. He landed at D II Northwest Missouri State, where he ran for 1,1433 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023. Despite the success, there were still doubters about Harris’ ability to adapt to Power Five football, specifically the physical competition from the Big Ten Conference.
Harris understands the difference between these two levels of college football.
“Guys are bigger, stronger, faster," Harris said during Oregon football's spring practices. "Coming out here to play more competition and getting better each day with those guys. I’ve adapted pretty well.”
Harris also got the attention of Oregon coach Dan Lanning during spring workouts.
“Still needs to work on the details; learning what he needs to be doing consistently,” said coach Lanning. “But was a solid practice from him.”
The 2024 spring game gave Harris the opportunity to display his talents. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound running back finished with 52 yards on 11 carries and a 24-yard touchdown reception. His performance helps solidify his role in what could be a crowded running back game, which includes Jordan James, Jayden Limar and Noah Whittington.
While each has their role to play, Harris brings size and power to the position.
“He’s a big physical guy,” said fellow running back James. “He’s hard to tackle. He’s going to be hard to bring down. He’s going to be somebody that helps us win games.”
No one has said the transition from D II to D I is easy. Yet, Harris exhibits the drive and the tools to make the jump. He may have been ignored and underrated along the way, but all indications point to a big year—and considerable attention—for this powerful Oregon running back.
