Oregon Athletics Post Top-30 Finish in Directors’ Cup Standings
A top-30 finish for Oregon Athletics in this year's LEARFIELD Director's Cup standings.
The men and women of Oregon Ducks' athletics finished 28th in the chase for The Directors' Cup, the brainchild of The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). The purpose of the award is to honor all-sports champions in the NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and Junior/Community Colleges. The overall champion is the institution which has a broad-based program, achieving success in many sports, both men's and women's.
The University of Texas tops the list for its third overall LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, finishing with 1377.00 total points in the 2023-2024 standings. Texas claimed national titles in women’s volleyball and women’s rowing while also tallying three runner-up finishes.
Stanford finished runner-up with 1,312.75 points. The Cardinal captured a pair of national championships – men's gymnastics and women's golf.
Tennessee is in third with 1217.00 points and tallied 10 top-10 finishes among the 19 total sports in which they scored. The Vols completed the year with an appearance in the national baseball championships.
Rounding out the top-five is Florida in fourth, scoring 1,189.00 points which includes a national title in men's outdoor track and field.
Virginia ended the year in fifth with 1,066.25 points, including a national championship in women's swimming and diving.
The Oregon Ducks athletics programs ended the year ranked 28th out of 310 institutions. While the Ducks did not have any national titles, they performed well in a wide range of sports. The Oregon women placed highly in golf (third place/82.5 pts), track and field (fourth place/80 points), softball (50 points), indoor track and field (fourth place/80 points), volleyball (fifth/73 points), and cross country (10th/67.5).
Oregon’s men earned points in baseball (64), track and field (45.5), golf (22.5), basketball (50) and football (seventh/72 points).
In the final standings, the Pac-12 fared well in that all schools were in the top 100. In addition to Stanford’s second place finish, UCLA was tenth, USC 14th, California 20th, Washington 26th, Arizona State 27th, Oregon 28th, Utah 47th, Arizona 48th, Colorado 59th, Oregon State 63rd, and Washington State 99th.
Looking ahead to the realignment for next season, here is how the conferences welcoming Pac-12 schools measured up in the 2023-2034 final rankings. All Big Ten schools finished in the top 66. The Big 12 had the national champion in Texas, otherwise all but one team finished in the top 100. Lastly, the ACC had all teams ranked in the top 80.
While this has been a good year for Ducks athletes, they will find different opponents given conference realignment and will look to prove themselves and improve on this year’s finish.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.