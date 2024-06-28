Oregon Basketball's Payton Pritchard to Train with Team USA
First, an NBA Championship. Now, a chance to train with Team USA.
Fifteen athletes have been named tot he 2024 USA Basketball Men's Select Team. The group will train with USA Basketball's Men's National Team as they prepare for the Paris Olympics.
The USA Select Team is made up of 12 current NBA or NBA G League players; two players with NBA, NBA G League, international and USA Basketball experience; and one incoming college freshman with USA Basketball experience. They will will train daily with the USA Men’s National Team from July 6-8 in Las Vegas.
Oregon Basketball's Payton Pritchard is among the 15 players helping Team USA prepare for Paris. The rest of the squad is Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Cooper Flagg (Duke University), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Nigel Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic) and Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets).
“As a former member of the USA Select Team, I know how important and fun this opportunity is for each of these players,” Grant Hill, USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director, said. “There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 USA Men’s National Team as they begin their journey to the Olympics. Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future.”
Pritchard, fresh off of winning the NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics earlier this month, is one of five returners from the 2023 USA Select Team, which was led by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley. Mosley is again leading the team.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Las Vegas and working with the USA Select Team once again,” Mosley said. “Over my three years with USA Basketball, I’ve gained a tremendous amount of knowledge on international basketball while having the opportunity to work alongside some of the best players and coaches in our game.”
The Select Team has been valuable experience for past players to work their way onto the USA Men's National Team. In all, 30 Select Team members have joined USA national teams that have competed at the Olympic Games or FIBA World Cup. This year's team includes six players that were on previous Select Teams: Devin Booker (2016), Kevin Durant (2008), Anthony Edwards (2021), Tyrese Haliburton (2021), Jrue Holiday (2012) and Kawhi Leonard (2012).
The Paris Olympics will take place July 26 to Aug. 11. Team USA will participate in Group C against Serbia (July 28), South Sudan (July 31), and a still to be determined opponent (Aug. 3). The quarterfinals are set for Aug. 6, semifinals Aug. 8, and the Bronze and Gold Medal games Aug. 10.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.